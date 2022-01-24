Years & Years Chasing U.K. No. 1 as Meat Loaf Albums Flood U.K. Midweek Chart

Olly Alexander is heading for a second U.K. No. 1.

The British pop artist’s Years & Years project is leading the midweek chart with Night Call (Poydor), ahead of another new arrival, Yard Act’s The Overload (Island).

Years & Years began life as the trio of Alexander, bass player Mikey Goldsworthy and keyboardist Emre Türkmen. Their first album 2015’s Communion spent a week at No. 1 in the U.K., and its followup Palo Santo peaked at No. 3 in 2018.

Night Call is the first album release from Years & Years as a slimmed-down solo project.

Close behind in the chart race is The Overlord, the debut LP from Yard Act, a post-punk band from Leeds, England. The Overlord leads the way on physical sales, the OCC reports.

Following his death Thursday (Jan. 20) at the age of 74, Meat Loaf’s classic albums are surging up the chart.

The rock legend’s Bat Out Of Hell (Epic) returns to the chart at No. 3, well up on its previous of No. 9, while Bat Out Of Hell 2: Back Into Hell (No. 4 via Virgin), Hits Out Of Hell (No. 5 via Sony Music), Dead Ringer (No. 6 via Epic), The Definitive Collection (No. 11 via Epic), Heaven and Hell with Bonnie Tyler (No. 14 via Columbia) and Welcome To The Neighbourhood (No. 20 via Virgin) flood the Official Chart Update.

Finally, Norwegian alternative pop singer Aurora is chasing a first-ever U.K. Top 10 album, with third effort The Gods We Can Touch (UCJ) at No. 8, while Yorkshire rock outfit The Sherlocks is on track for a second Top 10 with World I Understand (Teddyboy), new at No. 9.

The Official U.K. Singles and Albums Charts are revealed late Friday.