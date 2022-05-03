Yahritza y Su Esencia Score First No. 1 on Regional Mexican Albums Chart With ‘Obsessed’ & It ‘Feels Awesome’

Yahritza y Su Esencia arrive at No. 1 on Billboard’s Regional Mexican Albums chart as the trio’s first album, Obsessed, starts at the summit. The five-track EP leads the May 7-dated chart and earns the siblings their first leader on any albums chart.

“We feel super grateful, and we appreciate everyone supporting us,” Yahritza tells Billbaord via email. “It was our first drop and to see it succeed and loved by so many feels awesome!”

Obsessed arrives atop the tally just a month after the Washington-born ensemble scored their first chart entry on any Billboard chart as “Soy El Único,” the set’s lead single, concurrently opened at the penthouse on the Hot Latin Songs April 9-dated ranking.

The five-track EP tops Regional Mexican Albums with 8,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending April 28, according to Luminate. Obsessed, released April 22 via Lumbre, traces its high start mainly to streaming activity.

Highest Streaming Week for a Regional Mexican Album in 2022: Nearly all of Obsessed’s first-week total were SEA units – representing 12 million U.S. on-demand official streams for the set’s tracks. That’s the largest week in terms of streams for any regional Mexican album in 2022, ahead of Junior H’s Mi Vida En Un Cigarro2 which opened with 11.8 million on-demand streams for the project’s tracks.

Elsewhere, Obsessed debuts at No. 7 on Top Latin Albums. The EP also enters the all-genre Billboard 200 at N. 173.

As Obsessed arrives, the album debuts one track on the all-metric Hot Latin Songs chart: “Déjalo Ir” at No. 41, mostly on the strength of streaming data. The song logged 1.7 million U.S. streams in the tracking week ending in April 28.

“Déjalo,” combined with the two pre-release singles, make up for three songs from the five-track EP holding a spot on the airplay-, digital sales-, and streaming-blended tally, including the one-week champ “Soy El Único” now at No. 6 and “Esta Noche” at No. 18. The former concurrently holds in the overall Billboard Hot 100 survey, at No. 90, after its No. 20 debut and peak; the highest start for a regional Mexican act there.