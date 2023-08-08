Yahritza y Su Esencia Earns Its First No. 1 on a Billboard Airplay Chart With ‘Frágil’: ‘Thank You with All Our Heart’

Yahritza y Su Esencia crosses off its first Billboard airplay No. 1 as “Frágil” with Grupo Frontera lifts 3-1 to crown the Regional Mexican Airplay chart (dated Aug. 12). The song becomes the Martinez siblings’ maiden No. 1 on any airplay ranking.

Explore Explore Yahritza y Su Esencia See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Thank you very much with all our heart,” Yahritza tells Billboard. “The truth is that it is a blessing and it’s all thanks to our audience. We knew the song would be very special from the moment we started working on it with the Frontera guys, and we’re very pleased that everybody has connected so much with it. We are excited to sing it on our tour that launches Aug. 15.”

“Frágil” ejects Alejandro Fernández’s “No Es Que Me Quiera Ir” from the lead thanks to a 28% increase in audience impressions, to 8.4 million, earned in the U.S. during the tracking week ending Aug. 3, according to Luminate. (“Que Me Quiera” dips to No. 3 with a 16% cut, to 7.41 million.)

Yahritza y Su Esencia feted its first radio entry when “Frágil” debuted at No. 38 on Regional Mexican Airplay on July 1. The song made its way across multiple Billboard charts prior to its radio debut, including cracking the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 82 (May 6) for a later No. 69 peak. Let’s look at its rankings:

Peak Position, Chart, Peak Date

No. 2, Latin Airplay, Aug. 12

No. 3, Latin Digital Song Sales, April 22

No. 9, Hot Latin Songs, Aug. 12

No. 11, Latin Streaming Songs, May 27

No. 35, Billboard Global Excl. U.S., June 3

No. 37, Billboard Global 200, June 3

No. 69, Billboard Hot 100, May 27

“Frágil” is the first chart entry in 2023 by the Martinez sibling trio, who scored a No. 17 high on Hot Latin Songs through “Inseparables” with Iván Cornejo last October. Since then, the group — comprised of Yahritza (lead vocals and acoustic guitar), Armando (Mando; 12-string guitar) and Jairo (acoustic bass) — released four other tracks, none of which scored a Billboard entry. Those tunes faced a different recording process, attributable to a seven-month stay in Mexico City by big brother Mando, who had to relocate to his native country while his O-1 visa was being processed. During that time, the siblings connected via FaceTime to record and compose, notwithstanding a few trips by Yahritza and Jairo to ease the process.

“Frágil” is the first collaboration between the trio and Frontera, who secure its fourth No. 1, among seven straight top 10s on Regional Mexican Airplay, including the six-week champ “Que Vuelvas” with Carin León (Jan.-March)

“Working with our friends from Grupo Frontera was a lot of fun and an unforgettable experience,” Y Su Esencia adds. “We have a great relationship and thank God we can say that they are one of our best friends in the industry.”

Beyond its Regional Mexican Airplay No. 1, “Frágil” barely misses the top slot on the overall Latin Airplay chart, where the song climbs 8-2.

“Frágil” was composed by Yahritza Martinez, Edgar Barrera, Kevyn Cruz, and Luis Angel O’Neill Laureano.