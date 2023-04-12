Xikers Debut at No. 1 on Emerging Artists Chart Thanks to ‘House of Tricky: Doorbell Ringing’ EP

Xikers debut at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Emerging Artists chart (dated April 15), marking the South Korean 10-piece pop group’s first appearance on a Billboard survey, thanks to the act’s new EP, House of Tricky: Doorbell Ringing.

The collection, released March 30 via KQ Entertainment, starts at No. 4 on World Albums and No. 75 on the Billboard 200 with 13,000 equivalent album units in its opening week (March 31-April 6), according to Luminate. Of that sum, 12,000 are from album sales, sparking the set’s No. 7 start on Top Album Sales.

Xikers is comprised of members Hunter, Hyunwoo, Jinsik, Junghoon, Junmin, Minjae, Seeun, Sumin, Yechan and Yujun.

South Korean singer Jisoo debuts at No. 2 on Emerging Artists, thanks to the BLACKPINK member’s first two solo songs: “Flower” and “All Eyes on Me.” “Flower” debuts at No. 2 on World Digital Song Sales and No. 10 on the all-genre Digital Song Sales chart with 6,000 downloads sold, while “All Eyes on Me” opens at No. 4 on World Digital and No. 19 on Digital Song Sales (3,000 sold).

The debuts mark Jisoo’s first solo entries on Billboard’s charts. BLACKPINK, with her as a member, has charted nine songs on the Billboard Hot 100, five of which have reached the top 40, and 22 on World Digital Song Sales, including nine No. 1s. The group has also notched a No. 1 album on the Billboard 200, Born Pink, last October.

The Emerging Artists chart ranks the most popular developing artists of the week, using the same formula as the all-encompassing Billboard Artist 100, which measures artist activity across multiple Billboard charts, including the Hot 100, Billboard 200 and the Social 50. (The Artist 100 lists the most popular acts, overall, each week.) However, the Emerging Artists chart excludes acts that have notched a top 25 entry on either the Hot 100 or Billboard 200, as well as artists that have achieved two or more top 10s on Billboard’s “Hot” song genre charts and/or consumption-based “Top” album genre rankings.

