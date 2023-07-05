XG’s ‘GRL GVNG’ Reigns on Hot Trending Songs Chart

XG’s new song “GRL GVNG” debuts atop Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart for July 8.

Billboard’s Hot Trending charts, powered by Twitter, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard’s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday, with the latest tracking period running June 23-29.

“GRL GVNG,” XG’s first new music since the release of “SHOOTING STAR” and “LEFT RIGHT” earlier this year, starts at No. 1 after being teased on social media ahead of its eventual June 30 release.

The group’s social media began teasing the song with promotional photos on June 28, followed by more posts on June 29. Alongside the release of “GRL GVNG,” XG also announced the upcoming premiere of its first mini album, which does not yet have a scheduled release date.

XG reigns over a slew of songs from Lil Uzi Vert’s new project Pink Tape, paced by the Nicki Minaj-featuring “Endless Fashion” at No. 2. Released June 30, songs from Pink Tape premiere on the July 8 survey after the release’s tracklist was announced June 29.

In all, Lil Uzi Vert occupies eight of the chart’s top 10 spots, including the entirety of Nos. 4-10. The only other non-Lil Uzi Vert entry besides “GRL GVNG” is The Weeknd’s “False Idols” with Lil Baby and Suzanna Son, which bows at No. 3 – also ahead of its eventual June 30 release and before it was heard in the July 2 episode of HBO’s The Idol.

