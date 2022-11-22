Wizkid Dominates With Top Four Spots on Hot Trending Songs Chart

Music from Wizkid’s new album More Love, Less Ego infuses the top four spots on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Xfinity Mobile, paced by “2 Sugar” at No. 1 on the Nov. 26-dated survey.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Louis Tomlinson Wizkid See latest videos, charts and news

Billboard’s Hot Trending charts, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Xfinity Mobile, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard’s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday.

“2 Sugar,” featuring Ayra Starr, leads Hot Trending Songs, and Wizkid holds the entirety of the top four, thanks additionally to “Flower Pads,” “Slip N Slide,” featuring Skillibeng and Shenseea, and “Plenty Loving,” at Nos. 2-4, respectively.

In all, seven cuts from the 13-song album appear on the 20-position list.

“2 Sugar” concurrently starts at No. 5 on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeat Songs chart.

The highest Hot Trending Songs debut not by Wizkid belongs to Louis Tomlinson, whose “Holding On to Heartache” bows at No. 7. As previously reported, his album Faith in the Future, released Nov. 11, launches at No. 5 on the Billboard 200.

Songs from Karol G and Ovy on the Drums, Jamie Miller, GloRilla, Rauw Alejandro and NCT 127 also debut on Hot Trending Songs.

Keep visiting Billboard.com for the constantly evolving Hot Trending Songs rankings, and check in each Tuesday for the latest weekly chart.