×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

White Reaper Score First Adult Alternative Airplay No. 1 With ‘Pages’

It's the band's second radio ruler, following "Might Be Right" on Alternative Airplay in 2020.

White Reaper
White Reaper Grace Lillash

White Reaper notches its No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult Alternative Airplay with “Pages,” which lifts to the top of the Feb. 11-dated survey.

The song becomes the Kentucky band’s second top 10, after its debut entry “Might Be Right” hit No. 4 in 2019.

In between the two tracks, the quintet also appeared on the chart with the No. 19-peaking “Real Long Time” in 2020.

White Reaper is the second straight act to earn a first No. 1 on Adult Alternative Airplay, following TALK, whose “Run Away to Mars” led the two preceding weeks.

Concurrently, “Pages” rises 10-9 on Alternative Airplay, a new high. It’s likewise White Reaper’s second top 10, after “Right” reigned for a week in 2020.

Explore

Explore

White Reaper

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

On the all-rock-format, audience-based Rock & Alternative Airplay chart, “Pages” leaps 19-13 with 2.3 million audience impressions, a boost of 10%, according to Luminate.

Related

TXT

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's 'The Name Chapter: Temptation' Is the Relatable K-Pop Stars' Biggest Step…

“Pages” is the lead single from White Reaper’s newly released fourth album Waiting for a Ride, which arrived Jan. 27.

All Billboard charts dated Feb. 11 will refresh on Billboard.com Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad