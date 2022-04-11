Wet Leg Leads Race to U.K. Chart Crown

Hester Chambers and Rhian Teasdale of Wet Leg photographed March 13 at Soho House Nashville in Nashville. Hair and Makeup by Mari Fandl. Acraze: Thomas Jimenez.

Wet Leg is legging it in the U.K. chart race.

Hailing from the Isle of Wight, the indie pop pairing of Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers lead the midweek chart by an impressive margin.

According to the OCC, the band’s eponymously titled album (via Domino Recordings) is currently outselling its nearest rival, Father John Misty’s Chloë and the Next 20th Century (via Bella Union), by almost four-to-one.

Wet Leg, runners up in the BBC Sound of 2022 poll (won by PinkPantheress), have the best-selling album on physical copies and downloads at the halfway stage of the chart week.

Meanwhile, Misty is on track for the best-performing solo album in his career to date, and just his second Top 10 after 2017’s Pure Comedy, which peaked at No. 8.

Jack White occupies third spot with Fear of the Dawn (Third Man), the former White Stripes frontman’s fourth studio album. Fear of the Dawn is the first of two solo albums slated this year by the Detroit rock veteran.

Completing an all-new Top Four is Kae Tempest’s The Line is a Curve (Fiction). The English spoken word artist should snag a career best with Curve, which follows 2016’s Let Them Eat Chaos (peaking at No. 28) and 2019’s The Book of Traps and Lessons (No. 30).

Also eying Top 10 berths are Camila Cabello’s latest effort Familia (Columbia), new at No. 7 on the Official Chart Update, while U.S. guitarist hero Joe Satriani should surf to a seventh U.K. Top 40 with The Elephants of Mars (Ear Music), new at No. 9 on the chart blast.

The Official U.K. Albums Chart is presented late Friday, local time.