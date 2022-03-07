‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ Captures U.K. Chart Crown For Seventh Week

Encanto’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” (via Walt Disney) can’t be caught in the U.K. chart race, as the hit single enters a seventh week at No. 1.

“Bruno,” the longest-running No. 1 this year so far, became the first original Disney cut to lead the Official U.K. Singles Chart. Encanto continues to make a big impression on the chart with “Surface Pressure” down 3-5 this week, and “The Family Madrigal” down 8-10.

Further down the list, there are climbs for Lost Frequencies and Calum Scott’s “Where Are You Now” (up 4-3 via Insanity); Belters Only and Jazzy’s “Make Me Feel Good” (up 5-4 via Polydor); Australian DJ and producer Luude’s reworking of “Down Under” featuring Men at Work’s Colin Hay (up 10-6 via Sweat It Out); and D-Block Europe and current albums chart champ Central Cee’s “Overseas” (D-Block Europe) bounces 10-9.

In a slow week for new releases, Central Cee snags the week’s top debut with “Straight Back To It,” new at No. 25. It’s lifted from the west London rapper’s sophomore mixtape, 23, which lands at No. 1 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart. Another track from it, “Khabib,” rebounds 42-36 on the national singles tally.

Finally, Becky Hill and Galantis score a Top 40 debut with “Run” (Polydor), dropping in at No. 34. It’s Hill’s 14th U.K. Top 40 appearance, and Galantis’ seventh.