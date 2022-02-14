‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ Extends U.K. Chart Streak

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” (Walt Disney) leads the way on the U.K. chart for a fourth week, powered by streaming.

According to the Official Charts Company, “Bruno” racks up another 59,900 chart sales including 8.5 million streams, as it extends its magical streak, while another Encanto tune, “Surface Pressure” by Jessica Darrow, lifts 4-3, for a new peak.

“Bruno” is the first original Disney recording to rule the Official U.K. Singles Chart, and with each cycle at the top, it’s creating more history.

The highest new entry this week belongs to ArrDee & Aitch’s hip-hop release “War” (Island), new at No. 6. “War” is Aitch’s sixth Top 10, and ArrDee’s fourth in less than a year, the OCC reports.

Former Oasis and Beady Eye frontman Liam Gallagher snags his first solo Top 20 appearance with “Everything’s Electric” (Warner Brothers), featuring Dave Grohl (the Foo Fighter plays drums and co-wrote the tune produced by Greg Kurstin). It’s new at No. 18.

Teen singer Tate McRae earns a second Top 40 hit with “She’s All I Wanna Be” (Ministry of Sound), new at No. 24. McRae’s star rose when she became the first Canadian finalist on the U.S. reality TV show So You Think You Can Dance, aged just 13. McRae, now 18, previously logged 12 weeks in the U.K. Top 10 with “You Broke Me First” between 2020-21, after it took off on TikTok.

Further down the chart, Nicki Minaj & Lil Baby bow at No. 31 with “Do We Have A Problem” (Republic Records), for Minaj’s 39th Top 40 entry and Lil Baby’s seventh.

The late Juice Wrld appears at No. 37 with the posthumous release “Cigarettes” (Interscope), while Jax Jones’ earns a 14th Top 40 single with “Where Did You Go” (Polydor), featuring MNEK. “Where Did You Go” just scrapes into the top ranks, entering at No. 40.