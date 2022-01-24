‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ Nears ‘A Whole New World’ for Hot 100 History Among Disney Hits

Encanto smash “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” hits another high this week, as the song, by Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and the Encanto Cast, and written solely by Lin-Manuel Miranda, ascends to a new No. 2 best on the Billboard Hot 100 (dated Jan. 29).

Explore Explore Lin-Manuel Miranda See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

With the climb, “Bruno” boasts the second-highest rank by itself for a song from a Disney animated film, dating to the chart’s August 1958 inception. It trails only Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle’s Aladdin classic “A Whole New World,” which logged a (shining, shimmering, splendid) one-week reign in March 1993.

As for “World,” “Well, that is a certified bop,” Miranda tells Billboard with a laugh in an in-depth conversation set to post Tuesday (Jan. 25) on Billboard‘s Pop Shop Podcast with Katie Atkinson and Keith Caulfield. “I’m amazed to be in such incredible company.”

Regarding “Bruno,” Miranda adds, “It’s been really amazing because ensemble numbers don’t usually get this kind of love.”

Meanwhile, fellow Encanto track “Surface Pressure” by Jessica Darrow, and likewise self-written by Miranda, enters the Hot 100’s top 10, jumping from No. 14 to No. 10. Thanks to “Bruno” and “Pressure,” Encanto becomes the first Disney animated film to have generated multiple Hot 100 top 10s.

As previously reported, the Encanto soundtrack rebounds for a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, up 9% to a new weekly best 104,000 equivalent album units, according to MRC Data.

“You can’t account for what’s gonna hit,” Miranda muses. “Who would have known ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ was gonna be a hit? I’m thrilled that ‘Surface Pressure’ is getting all the love from the misunderstood older siblings all over the world [laughs], ’cause that’s the spirit in which I intended it.

“So, you know, it’s amazing.”