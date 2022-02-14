‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno,’ From ‘Encanto,’ Rules Billboard Hot 100 For Third Week

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” from Disney’s hit animated film Encanto, tops the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart for a third week.

The ensemble song – by Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and the Encanto Cast (all singing as the characters that they voice in the movie) – ties for the most weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100 ever for a hit from a Disney movie, animated or live-action, matching the three-week reign of “All for Love,” by Bryan Adams, Rod Stewart and Sting, from The Three Musketeers, in 1994.

Plus, Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby’s “Do We Have a Problem?” soars onto the Hot 100 at No. 2 and Justin Bieber’s “Ghost” reaches the top 10, ascending to No. 9.

The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts (dated Feb. 19, 2022) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Feb. 15). For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

In the Feb. 4-10 tracking week, “Bruno,” according to MRC Data, tallied 35.6 million U.S. streams (down 5%), 5.5 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 53%) and 8,400 downloads sold (down 38%; it was aided by 69-cent discount pricing in the iTunes Store the prior two weeks).

The track tops the Streaming Songs chart for a sixth week and holds at No. 2 on Digital Song Sales, three weeks after it topped the latter list.

Record-tying domination for a Disney movie song: Two weeks ago, among other achievements, “Bruno” became the first Hot 100 No. 1 released on Walt Disney Records; the first leader for its sole writer, Lin-Manuel Miranda; and the second No. 1 from a Disney animated film, after Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle’s “A Whole New World,” from Aladdin, led for a week (March 6, 1993).

As “Bruno” reigns for a third frame, it adds more history, tying for the longest Hot 100 command for a song from any Disney movie, animated or live-action, equaling the three-week reign of “All for Love,” by Bryan Adams, Rod Stewart and Sting, from the live-action The Three Musketeers, in January-February 1994.

Here’s a recap of the highest-charting Hot 100 hits from Disney movies, animated and live-action combined:

Peak position, Year Title, Artist, Disney production (* denotes live-action film) (Label)

No. 1 (three weeks to-date), 2022, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, Encanto (Walt Disney)

No. 1 (three weeks), 1994, “All for Love,” Bryan Adams/Rod Stewart/Sting, The Three Musketeers* (A&M)

No. 1 (one), 1993, “A Whole New World,” Peabo Bryson & Regina Belle, Aladdin (Columbia)

No. 4, 2009, “The Climb,” Miley Cyrus, Hannah Montana: The Movie* (Walt Disney/Hollywood)

No. 4, 2006, “Breaking Free,” Zac Efron, Andrew Seeley & Vanessa Anne Hudgens, High School Musical* (Walt Disney)

No. 4, 1995, “Colors of the Wind,” Vanessa Williams, Pocahontas (Hollywood)

No. 4, 1994, “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” Elton John, The Lion King (Hollywood)

No. 5, 2014, “Let It Go,” Idina Menzel, Frozen (Walt Disney)

Most weeks at No. 1 for Disney Music Group: While “Bruno” is the first Hot 100 No. 1 for Walt Disney Records, it’s the second for the Disney Music Group, which includes the Walt Disney Records and Hollywood Records labels. “Bruno” now claims the longest reign outright for a Disney Music Group hit, passing its sole other leader to-date: Hollywood release “Hey There Delilah” by Plain White T’s led for two weeks in July-August 2007.

Soundtrack & song No. 1 for third week simultaneously: As “Bruno” tops the Hot 100 for a third week, its parent album, the Encanto soundtrack, crowns the Billboard 200 albums chart for a fifth week (and fourth in a row), with 110,000 equivalent album units (down 2%).

Encanto and “Bruno” mark the first soundtrack and corresponding song to have led the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 simultaneously for at least three weeks in over 26 years, since Dangerous Minds and Coolio’s “Gangsta’s Paradise,” featuring L.V., aligned atop the respective rankings dated Sept. 9, 16 and 23, 1995.

Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby’s “Do We Have a Problem?” bounds onto the Hot 100 at No. 2, with 24.4 million streams, 3.7 million in radio reach and 48,000 sold in its first week, following its Feb. 4 release.

Minaj adds her 20th Hot 100 top 10. She’s the 22nd artist to reach the milestone over the chart’s history (which dates to 1958), and the seventh woman, after Madonna (38), Rihanna (31), Taylor Swift (30), Mariah Carey (28), Janet Jackson (27) and Whitney Houston (23). Drake leads all acts with 54 top 10s.

In Minaj’s two most recent trips to the Hot 100’s top 10 before “Problem,” she earned her first two No. 1s: as featured on Doja Cat’s “Say So,” which topped the May 16, 2020-dated chart, and with 6ix9ine on “Trollz,” which bowed atop the June 27, 2020, chart.

Lil Baby notches his ninth Hot 100 top 10 and ties his best rank and debut: he previously began at No. 2 as featured on two Drake tracks: “Wants and Needs” (March 2021) and “Girls Want Girls” (September 2021).

“Problem” concurrently starts atop Digital Song Sales (via three versions: its original mix, a clean edit and its instrumental track), where it’s Minaj’s ninth No. 1 and Lil Baby’s first, and No. 2 on Streaming Songs. It also premieres at No. 1 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts, both of which use the same multi-metric methodology as the Hot 100; Minaj posts her seventh leader on each genre list and Lil Baby lands his first.

Adele’s “Easy on Me” descends 2-3 on the Hot 100, after 10 weeks on top, as it tied “Hello” in 2015-16 for her personal-best reign, among her five No. 1s. “Easy” leads the Radio Songs chart for a 12th week (85.3 million, down 4%), passing “Hello” for her longest stay atop the airplay tally, also among her five No. 1s.

Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” drops to No. 4 on the Hot 100 from its No. 3 high. The track also tops the multi-metric Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and Hot Alternative Songs charts for a 21st week each and hits No. 1 on Adult Pop Airplay; it previously led Alternative Airplay for three weeks and Pop Airplay for two frames.

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” slips 4-5 on the Hot 100, after seven weeks at No. 1; Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin” falls to No. 6 from its No. 5 high; GAYLE’s “abcdefu” backtracks to No. 7 from its No. 6 best, as it wins the chart’s top Airplay Gainer award for a third week (52.9 million, up 15%); and Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers” slides 7-8, after hitting No. 4.

Justin Bieber’s “Ghost” reaches the Hot 100’s top 10, rising 12-9. The song drew 62 million airplay impressions (up 6%) and 7.9 million streams (up 8%) and sold 3,400 (up 20%) in the tracking week. It lifts 5-4 on Radio Songs, 24-17 on Digital Song Sales and 40-36 on Streaming Songs.

Bieber banks his 26th Hot 100 top 10, pushing him into a solo share of the 11th-most top 10s in the chart’s history.

“Ghost” was released on Bieber’s album Justice, which in April 2021 debuted as his eighth Billboard 200 No. 1. As it enters the Hot 100’s top 10 in its 20th week on the chart, it completes his longest trek to the tier, surpassing the 18-week journey of Skrillex and Diplo’s No. 8-peaking “Where Are Ü Now,” featuring Bieber, in 2015. (Of Bieber’s 26 top 10s, 17 have debuted in the top 10.)

Rounding out the Hot 100’s top 10, Jessica Darrow’s “Surface Pressure,” from Encanto, retreats to No. 10 from its No. 8 high.

