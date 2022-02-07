‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno,’ From ‘Encanto,’ Tops Billboard Hot 100 for Second Week

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” from Disney’s Encanto, casts its spell atop the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart for a second week.

The ensemble song – by Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and the Encanto Cast (all singing as the characters that they voice in the movie) – becomes the first song from a Disney animated film to lead the Hot 100 for multiple weeks. It one-ups the only other such song to have reigned: Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle’s Aladdin theme “A Whole New World,” which spent a week at No. 1 in 1993.

Meanwhile, “Bruno” logs its highest weekly totals yet in streaming, sales and radio airplay, as it reaches its first airplay charts: Pop Airplay and Adult Pop Airplay.

The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts (dated Feb. 12, 2022) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Feb. 8).

New highs in streams, airplay & sales: “Bruno” drew new weekly bests of 37.6 million U.S. streams (up 8%), 3.6 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 132%) and 13,600 downloads sold (up 10%, aided by 69-cent discount pricing in the iTunes Store, and good for the Hot 100’s top Sales Gainer trophy for a second straight week) in the Jan. 28-Feb. 3 tracking week, according to MRC Data.

The track tops the Streaming Songs chart for a fifth week and rises 3-2 on Digital Song Sales, two weeks after it led the latter list.

Record domination for a Disney animated movie song: A week ago, among other feats, “Bruno” became the first Hot 100 No. 1 released on Walt Disney Records; the first leader for its sole writer, Lin-Manuel Miranda; and the second No. 1 from a Disney animated film, after Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle’s “A Whole New World,” from Aladdin, ruled for a week (March 6, 1993).

As “Bruno” reigns for a second frame, it becomes the first song from a Disney animated movie to have led the Hot 100 for multiple weeks.

(While “Bruno” is the first Hot 100 No. 1 for Walt Disney Records, it’s the second for the Disney Music Group, which includes the Walt Disney Records and Hollywood Records labels. “Bruno” now equals the reign of Disney Music Group’s sole other leader to-date: Hollywood release “Hey There Delilah” by Plain White T’s led for two weeks in 2007.)

‘Bruno’ bows on airplay charts: As all-format radio audience for “Bruno” bounds by 132% to 3.6 million, the song appears on its first radio-based rankings, as it debuts at No. 33 on Adult Pop Airplay and No. 38 on Pop Airplay.

(The Adult Pop Airplay chart reflects total weekly plays among its reporting panel of 80 adult top 40 stations. Pop Airplay reflects plays among over 150 mainstream top 40 stations.)

WGER Saginaw, Mich., led all Adult Pop Airplay reporters with 41 plays for “Bruno” in the tracking week, followed by KIOI San Francisco (36); KEZR San Jose, Calif. (30); and WNEW New York (24). Among Pop Airplay panelists, KYLD San Francisco and WARQ Columbia, S.C., led with 37 plays each for the song, followed by KCRZ Fresno, Calif. (22); WPYO Orlando, Fla. (19); and KJYO Oklahoma City, Okla. (18).

Soundtrack & song both No. 1 for second week: As “Bruno” crowns the Hot 100 for a second week, its parent album, the Encanto soundtrack, tops the Billboard 200 albums chart for a fourth week (and third in a row), with 113,000 equivalent album units (down 2%).

Encanto and “Bruno” mark the first soundtrack and corresponding song to have led the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 simultaneously for multiple weeks in over 19 years, since 8 Mile and Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” ruled the respective rankings dated Jan. 11 and 18, 2003. Before that, the last such multi-week double domination belonged to Titanic and Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On,” on the charts dated Feb. 28 and March 7, 1998.

(Reel talk: Encanto includes an ode to Titanic, at the 1:44 mark of Jessica Darrow’s “Surface Pressure”; see below for more on the song, which hits a new high in the top 10.)

Among all instances of a soundtrack and one of its songs topping the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 simultaneously, Encanto and “Bruno” last week marked the first tandem to claim such a coronation for even a week since A Star Is Born and Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow” (March 9, 2019).

Meanwhile, “Bruno” is now the first soundtrack song to top the Hot 100 for multiple weeks since Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again,” featuring Charlie Puth, from Furious 7, tallied 12 weeks at No. 1 in April-July 2015. In between, three soundtrack hits led for a week each: Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling!,” from Trolls (May 28, 2016); Post Malone and Swae Lee’s “Sunflower,” from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Jan. 19, 2019); and “Shallow.”

‘Encanto’ debuts on Hot 100: Encanto music bookends the latest Hot 100, as Carlos Vives’ “Colombia, Mi Encanto” debuts at No. 100. The song by the venerable star – like Gaitán and Castillo, from Colombia – is the eighth from the Encanto soundtrack to hit the Hot 100.

Adele’s “Easy on Me” holds at No. 2 on the Hot 100, after 10 weeks at the summit, as it tied “Hello” in 2015-16 for her personal-best command, among her five No. 1s. “Easy” leads the Radio Songs chart for an 11th week (88.3 million, down 7%), likewise matching “Hello” for her longest reign on the airplay tally. “Easy” also drew 13.1 million streams (down 7%) and sold 4,300 downloads (down 19%) in the tracking week.

The songs at Nos. 3 through 5 on the Hot 100 also repeat their ranks from a week earlier, led by Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves.” The track, at its highest placement, concurrently tops the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and Hot Alternative Songs charts, both of which use the same multi-metric methodology as the Hot 100, for a 20th week each.

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” holds at No. 4 on the Hot 100, after seven weeks at No. 1. The collab has spent its first 30 weeks on the chart in the top 10, becoming just the fifth song to achieve the feat; Post Malone’s “Circles” set a record by logging its first 38 weeks on the Hot 100 in the top 10.

Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin” keeps at its No. 5 Hot 100 high, as it tops the multi-metric Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts for a fourth week each.

GAYLE’s breakthrough hit “abcdefu” hits a new Hot 100 best, rising 8-6, as it wins the chart’s top Airplay Gainer award for a second week (45.7 million, up 23%). The track also reaches the Radio Songs top 10 for the first time (12-10).

Rounding out the Hot 100’s top 10, Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers” slips 6-7, after hitting No. 4; Jessica Darrow’s “Surface Pressure,” from Encanto, ascends to a new best, lifting 9-8; Gunna and Future’s “Pushin P,” featuring Young Thug, drops to No. 9 from its No. 7 high; and Doja Cat’s “Need to Know” returns to the region, rising 11-10 after reaching No. 8.

