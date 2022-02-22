‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno,’ From ‘Encanto,’ Tops Billboard Hot 100 for Fourth Week

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” from Disney’s hit animated film Encanto, leads the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart for a fourth week.

The ensemble song – by Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and the Encanto Cast (all singing as the characters that they voice in the movie) – claims outright the most weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100 ever for a hit from a Disney movie, animated or live action, as it passes the three-week reign of “All for Love,” by Bryan Adams, Rod Stewart and Sting, from The Three Musketeers, in 1994.

Meanwhile, Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” rises to a new No. 2 Hot 100 high; GAYLE’s “abcdefu” reaches the top five, climbing 7-4; and Lil Nas X’s “Thats What I Want” returns to the top 10, pushing 12-9 for a new best.

The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts (dated Feb. 26, 2022) will update on Billboard.com Wednesday (Feb. 23, a day later than usual due to the Presidents’ Day holiday in the U.S. Feb. 21). For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

“Bruno” tallied 32.2 million U.S. streams (down 10%), 6.5 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 18%) and 7,500 downloads sold (down 11%) in the Feb. 11-17 tracking week, according to MRC Data.

The track tops the Streaming Songs chart for a seventh week and falls 2-11 on Digital Song Sales, which it led for a week.

Record-breaking reign for a Disney movie song: Three weeks ago, among other honors, “Bruno” became the first Hot 100 No. 1 released on Walt Disney Records; the first leader for its sole writer, Lin-Manuel Miranda; and the second No. 1 from a Disney animated film, after Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle’s “A Whole New World,” from Aladdin, led for a week (March 6, 1993).

As “Bruno” rules for a fourth frame, it makes more history, solely achieving the longest Hot 100 command for a song from any Disney movie, animated or live action, one-upping the three-week reign of “All for Love,” by Bryan Adams, Rod Stewart and Sting, from the live-action The Three Musketeers, in January-February 1994.

Here’s a recap of the highest-charting Hot 100 hits from Disney movies, animated and live-action combined:

Peak position, Year Title, Artist, Disney production (* denotes live-action film) (Label)

No. 1 (four weeks to-date), 2022, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, Encanto (Walt Disney)

No. 1 (three weeks), 1994, “All for Love,” Bryan Adams/Rod Stewart/Sting, The Three Musketeers* (A&M)

No. 1 (one), 1993, “A Whole New World,” Peabo Bryson & Regina Belle, Aladdin (Columbia)

No. 4, 2009, “The Climb,” Miley Cyrus, Hannah Montana: The Movie* (Walt Disney/Hollywood)

No. 4, 2006, “Breaking Free,” Zac Efron, Andrew Seeley & Vanessa Anne Hudgens, High School Musical* (Walt Disney)

No. 4, 1995, “Colors of the Wind,” Vanessa Williams, Pocahontas (Hollywood)

No. 4, 1994, “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” Elton John, The Lion King (Hollywood)

No. 5, 2014, “Let It Go,” Idina Menzel, Frozen (Walt Disney)

Soundtrack & song No. 1 for fourth week simultaneously: As “Bruno” tops the Hot 100 for a fourth week, its parent album, the Encanto soundtrack, leads the Billboard 200 albums chart for a sixth week (and fifth in a row), with 98,000 equivalent album units (down 11%).

Encanto and “Bruno” mark the first soundtrack and corresponding song to have led the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 simultaneously for at least four weeks in 29 years, since Whitney Houston’s soundtrack to The Bodyguard and “I Will Always Love You” lined up atop the respective rankings for 12 weeks (Dec. 12, 1992-Feb. 27, 1993; coincidentally, “Always” was dethroned by “A Whole New World”).

Longest double domination for any album and song since 2018: Beyond soundtracks, Encanto and “Bruno” are the first album and corresponding song overall to have topped the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 simultaneously for as many as four weeks since Drake’s Scorpion and “In My Feelings” on the charts dated July 21-Aug. 11, 2018.

‘It’s like I hear him now …’: “Bruno” continues to scale the Adult Pop Airplay and Pop Airplay charts, rising 31-26 (up 44% in plays) on the former and 40-32 (up 45%) on the latter.

The song’s all-format radio audience has risen from 1.5 million to 3.6 million (up 132%) to 5.5 million (up 53%) to 6.5 million (up 18%) over its Hot 100 reign.

WNEW New York led all Adult Pop Airplay chart reporters with 525,000 in audience for “Bruno” in the Feb. 11-17 tracking week, while KIIS Los Angeles paced all Pop Airplay panelists with 420,000 impressions.

Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” ascends 4-2 for a new Hot 100 best (after it charted as high as No. 3). The song reaches the runner-up spot in its 57th week on the chart, shattering the mark for the longest climb to the top two, previously held by Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” (35 weeks, over multiple seasonal runs until the 1994 classic hit No. 1 for the first time in December 2019).

“Heat Waves” tops the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and Hot Alternative Songs charts, both of which use the same multi-metric methodology as the Hot 100, for a 22nd week each and spends a second week atop Adult Pop Airplay; it previously led Alternative Airplay for three weeks and Pop Airplay for two frames.

Adele’s “Easy on Me” holds at No. 3 on the Hot 100, after 10 weeks at the summit. It leads Radio Songs for a 13th week (77.3 million, down 7%), extending her longest stay atop the tally.

GAYLE’s breakthrough hit “abcdefu” reaches the Hot 100’s top five, pushing 7-4. It likewise enters the Radio Songs top five (8-5; 54.8 million, up 3%).

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” repeats at No. 5 on the Hot 100, after seven weeks at No. 1; Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin” holds at No. 6, after reaching No. 5, as it leads the multi-metric Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts for a fifth week each; and Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers” rebounds 8-7 on the Hot 100, after hitting No. 4.

Justin Bieber’s “Ghost” hovers at No. 8, up from No. 9, for a new Hot 100 best. As previously reported, it becomes his 10th Pop Airplay No. 1, the most among male soloists.

Lil Nas X’s “Thats What I Want” returns to the Hot 100’s top 10, advancing 12-9 for a new high. The song debuted at its previous No. 10 best on the Oct. 2, 2021, chart as parent album Montero opened at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. The track (which has remained in the Hot 100’s top half each week since its debut) drew 52.3 million in radio reach and 8.6 million streams and sold 3,200 in the tracking week.

The single topped the Feb. 19-dated Pop Airplay chart, becoming the third No. 1 on the survey from Montero, after “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” and “Industry Baby,” the latter with Jack Harlow.

Rounding out the Hot 100’s top 10, Gunna and Future’s “Pushin P,” featuring Young Thug, re-enters the tier (11-10). It spent three weeks at its No. 7 high starting upon its Jan. 22 debut.

