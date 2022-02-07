‘Encanto’s ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ Hits No. 1 on Billboard Global 200

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” by Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and the Encanto cast, from Disney’s hit film Encanto, ascends to No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 (dated Feb. 12).

Meanwhile, GAYLE‘s debut hit “abcdefu” posts a fifth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. survey.

Explore Explore Lin-Manuel Miranda See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Billboard‘s two global charts (which in September marked their first year) rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by MRC Data. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno.’ But …

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” rises from No. 2 to No. 1 for its first week atop the Billboard Global 200. The song drew 69.3 million streams (up 10%) and sold 19,000 (up 8%) worldwide in the Jan. 28-Feb. 3 tracking week.

Gaitán and Castillo become the first artists from Colombia to top the Global 200; Adassa, Feliz, Guerrero and Beatriz are all from the U.S. (with all singing as the characters that they voice in Encanto).

The song, which Lin-Manuel Miranda solely wrote and co-produced with Mike Elizondo, also hits the Global Excl. U.S. top 10, rising 11-9 with 32.4 million streams (up 14%) and 4,400 sold (up 2%) outside the U.S. in the tracking week.

As previously reported, “Bruno” spends a second week at No. 1 on the U.S.-based Billboard Hot 100, while its parent album, the Encanto soundtrack, logs a fourth week at No. 1 on the U.S.-based Billboard 200.

GAYLE’S “abcdefu” slips to No. 2 after four weeks atop the Billboard Global 200; Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” pushes 4-3 for a new high; Elton John and Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)” retreats to No. 4 from its No. 3 best; and The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” holds at No. 5, after a record 11 weeks at No. 1.

‘abcdefu’ Adds Fifth Week Atop Global Excl. U.S.

GAYLE’s “abcdefu” tops the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart for a fifth week, with 42.1 million streams (down 3%) and 6,400 sold (down 5%) in territories outside the U.S. in the Jan. 28-Feb. 3 tracking week.

Elton John and Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)” holds at its No. 2 Global Excl. U.S. high; Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” climbs 5-3 for a new best; The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” drops 3-4, following its record-tying nine weeks on top (matching the reign of Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” in 2021); and Imagine Dragons and JID’s “Enemy” falls to No. 5 from its No. 4 highpoint.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated Feb. 12) will update on Billboard.com Tuesday (Feb. 8). For both charts, the top 100 titles are available to all readers on Billboard.com, while the complete 200-title rankings are visible on Billboard Pro, Billboard‘s subscription-based service. For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

MRC Data, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes an exhaustive and thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling weekly chart rankings. MRC Data reviews and authenticates data, removing any suspicious or unverifiable activity using established criteria before final chart calculations are made and published. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious and unverifiable is disqualified prior to final calculations.