‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno,’ From ‘Encanto,’ Leads Billboard Hot 100 For Fifth Week

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” from Disney’s hit animated film Encanto, rules the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart for a fifth week.

The song, by Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and the Encanto Cast (all singing as the characters that they voice in the movie), extends its mark for the most weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100 ever for a hit from a Disney movie – and now claims more weeks on top than the other two leaders from Disney movies combined.

The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts (dated March 5, 2022) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (March 1). For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

“Bruno” drew 29.9 million U.S. streams (down 7%), 7.9 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 23%) and sold 6,600 downloads (down 12%) in the Feb. 18-24 tracking week, according to MRC Data.

The ensemble anthem tops the Streaming Songs chart for an eighth week and rebounds 11-5 on Digital Song Sales, which it led for a week. (It pushes 26-24 on the Adult Pop Airplay chart and bullets again at No. 32 on Pop Airplay, up 25% and 28% in plays on each respective ranking.)

Upon its Hot 100 coronation four weeks ago, “Bruno” became the first No. 1 on the chart released on Walt Disney Records; the first leader for its sole writer, Lin-Manuel Miranda; and the second No. 1 from a Disney animated film, after Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle’s “A Whole New World,” from Aladdin, led for a week (March 6, 1993).

As “Bruno” tops the Hot 100 for a fifth frame, it furthers its mark as the longest-leading No. 1 from any Disney movie, animated or live action. The only No. 1 from a Disney film other than “Bruno” or “World,” “All For Love,” by Bryan Adams, Rod Stewart and Sting, from the live action The Three Musketeers, led for three weeks in 1994. Thus, with five weeks at No. 1, “Bruno” now boasts more weeks at the summit than the other two leaders from Disney movies combined.

Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” ranks at its No. 2 Hot 100 high for a second consecutive week. It crowns the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and Hot Alternative Songs charts, both of which use the same multi-metric methodology as the Hot 100, for a 23rd week each.

Notably, the top two songs on the Hot 100 were written by a single writer each: as noted above, Lin-Manuel Miranda penned “Bruno,” while Glass Animals’ frontman Dave Bayley wrote “Heat Waves.” A week earlier, the songs marked the first solo-authored titles in the top two simultaneously since Matchbox Twenty’s “Bent,” written by the band’s Rob Thomas, and Vertical Horizon’s “Everything You Want,” written by the group’s Matt Scannell, placed at Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, on the chart dated July 29, 2000.

As “Bruno” and “Heat Waves” add a second week at Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, solo-written songs claim the Hot 100’s top two positions in consecutive weeks for the first time in over 25 years, since Toni Braxton’s Diane Warren-written “Un-Break My Heart” and R. Kelly’s self-written “I Believe I Can Fly” ranked at Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, for four weeks (Dec. 21, 1996-Jan. 11, 1997). Before that, a seven-week such stretch occurred Aug. 20-Oct. 1, 1994, encompassing Lisa Loeb & Nine Stories’ “Stay (I Missed You),” written by Loeb; Boyz II Men’s “I’ll Make Love to You,” penned by Babyface (Kenny Edmonds); and Luther Vandross and Mariah Carey’s “Endless Love,” written by Lionel Richie (who spent nine weeks at No. 1 with its original version, with Diana Ross, in 1981).

GAYLE’s breakthrough hit “abcdefu” hits a new Hot 100 best, rising 4-3. It concurrently ascends to No. 1 on the Pop Airplay chart. The song, previously a stand-alone single, will be on GAYLE’s debut EP, A Study of the Human Experience Volume One, announced Feb. 23 and due March 18.

Adele’s “Easy on Me” dips 3-4 on the Hot 100, after 10 weeks at the summit. The ballad leads Radio Songs for a 14th week (71.5 million, down 4%), extending her longest stay atop the tally. It’s also one of just nine titles to have led Radio Songs for at least 14 weeks, dating to the list’s December 1990 inception; The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” reigned for a record 26 weeks in April-October 2020.

Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin” rebounds from No. 6 to its No. 5 Hot 100 high, as it leads the multi-metric Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts for a sixth week each; The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” slips 5-6 on the Hot 100, after seven weeks at No. 1; Bieber’s “Ghost” lifts 8-7 for a new highpoint; and Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers” backtracks 7-8, after hitting No. 4.

Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” surges back to the Hot 100’s top 10 (14-9), after it reached No. 2 for two weeks in August-September 2021. It gained by 12% to 10.4 million streams and 48% to 4,200 sold in the Feb. 18-24 tracking week following the Feb. 17 release of its remix featuring Bring Me the Horizon, which the two British acts previewed with a performance Feb. 8 at the 2022 Brit Awards.

Rounding out the Hot 100’s top 10, Elton John and Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)” also revisits the region (12-10), after it hit No. 7. John expands his span of top 10s to 51 years, one month and one week, dating to his first appearance in the top 10 with “Your Song” (Jan. 23, 1971), the longest among all acts not involving holiday songs. “Cold Heart” tops the multi-metric Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart for a 20th week.

“Cold Heart” additionally hits No. 1 on the Adult Pop Airplay chart, where John scores his first leader (after he previously peaked at a No. 4 best with “Blessed” in 1996, the year that the list launched) and Lipa lands her third. The song topped Dance/Mix Show Airplay for 14 weeks starting last October, the sixth-longest reign since the chart began in 2003.

