‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ Is First Original Disney Song to Hit No. 1 In U.K.

Encanto has created chart magic in the U.K.

Disney’s latest animated hit film has delivered a different kind of hit, with “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” (Walt Disney) rising 3-1 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart and, with it, snaring a piece of history.

“Bruno” accumulates 6.3 million streams in the U.K. this week en route to the title. In doing so, the ensemble number is the first original Disney song to hit No. 1 in the 70-year history of the Official U.K. Chart, and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda’s first to get there.

Encanto’s soundtrack makes a big impression in the current Top 20, as “Surface Pressure” by Jessica Darrow lifts 8-5, for a new peak, and “The Family Madrigal” by Stephanie Beatriz and Olga Merediz soars 29-15.

Disney has a long history on the Official Chart, with many notable hits breaking the Top 40, including songs from Frozen, Beauty & The Beast, The Lion King, Pocahontas, High School Musical and others.

Gareth Gates’ cover of “Suspicious Minds” from the Lilo & Stitch soundtrack scaled the summit back in October 2002, but “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” points out the OCC, is the first original No. 1 from a Disney feature film.

Encanto also holds at No. 1 on the national soundtrack albums chart, and rises 3-1 on the compilations survey.

Meanwhile, Gayle’s former leader “abcdefu” (Atlantic) dips 1-2, but remains the most downloaded single of the week in the U.K., while a string of collaborative singles enjoy new peaks.

Among the climbing collabs are Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran’s “Peru” (via Island/YBNL Nation/Empire), up 6-4; Lost Frequencies and Calum Scott’s “Where Are You Now” (Insanity), up 17-11; Belters Only with Jazzy’s “Make Me Feel Good” (Polydor), up 35-17; and Luude’s remix of “Down Under” (Sweat It Out) featuring Men at Work’s Colin Hay is up 25-19.