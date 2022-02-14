‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ & ‘abcdefu’ Hold Atop Billboard Global Charts

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” by Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and the Encanto Cast, from Disney’s hit film Encanto, spends a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200.

Meanwhile, GAYLE‘s debut hit “abcdefu” adds a sixth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. survey.

Plus, Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby‘s “Do We Have a Problem?” launches at No. 7 on the Global 200 and Mahmood and BLANCO’s “Brividi” blasts from No. 67 to No. 7 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart.

The two charts (which in September marked their first year) rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by MRC Data. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

The Truth and the Whole Truth … ‘Bruno’

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” by Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and the Encanto Cast, logs a second week atop the Billboard Global 200. The song, which Lin-Manuel Miranda solely wrote and co-produced with Mike Elizondo, drew 65.3 million streams (down 6%) and sold 12,900 (down 32%) worldwide in the Feb. 4-10 tracking week.

As previously reported, “Bruno” tallies a third week at No. 1 on the U.S.-based Billboard Hot 100, while its parent album, the Encanto soundtrack, logs a fifth week at No. 1 on the U.S.-based Billboard 200.

The rest of the Global 200’s top five likewise holds in place. In order: GAYLE’S “abcdefu” at No. 2, after four weeks at No. 1; Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” at its No. 3 high; Elton John and Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)” at No. 4, after reaching No. 3; and The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” at No. 5, after a record 11 weeks at No. 1.

Elsewhere in the Global 200’s top 10, Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby’s “Do We Have a Problem?” soars onto the chart at No. 7, with 36.2 million streams and 38,700 sold worldwide in its first week, following its Feb. 4 release.

The song is Minaj’s first Global 200 top 10 (over the chart’s nearly year-and-a-half existence) and Lil Baby’s fifth.

‘abcdefu’ Scores Sixth Week Atop Global Excl. U.S.

GAYLE’s “abcdefu” rules the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart for a sixth week, with 40.1 million streams (down 5%) and 5,900 sold (down 9%) in territories outside the U.S. in the Feb. 4-10 tracking week.

“abcdefu” now solely boasts the fifth-longest Global Excl. U.S. reign to-date, after The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” and Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” (nine weeks each); BTS’ “Dynamite” (eight); and Adele’s “Easy on Me” (seven).

Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” rises 3-2 for a new Global Excl. U.S. best; Elton John and Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)” dips to No. 3 from its No. 2 high; Imagine Dragons and JID’s “Enemy” rebounds to its No. 4 highpoint from No. 5; and The Kid LAROI and Bieber’s “Stay” drops 4-5.

Also in the Global Excl. U.S. top 10, Mahmood and BLANCO’s “Brividi” bounds 67-7 with 36.5 million streams and 7,800 sold worldwide following its first full week of tracking.

The ballad by the two Italian artists, each in the chart’s top 10 for the first time, was entered into the Sanremo Music Festival, Italy’s tournament (this year held Feb. 1-5) that determines the country’s entry for the Eurovision Song Contest. Having won at Sanremo, the song is set to next face Eurovision competition May 10-14 in Turin, Italy.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated Feb. 19) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Feb. 15). For both charts, the top 100 titles are available to all readers on Billboard.com, while the complete 200-title rankings are visible on Billboard Pro, Billboard's subscription-based service.

