Hot 100 First-Timers: Veeze Arrives With Lil Baby & 42 Dugg Collab ‘U-Digg’

Detroit rapper and social media personality Veeze is fairly new to Billboard‘s charts, having appeared on the Billboard Hot 100’s Bubbling Under ranking for one week before the latest listings. Now, as of this week’s July 2-dated charts, he’s officially a Billboard Hot 100 hitmaker.

His collaboration with Lil Baby and 42 Dugg, “U-Digg,” debuts at No. 52 on the Hot 100 with 11.3 million U.S. streams in the June 17-23 tracking week, according to Luminate. It’s Veeze’s first visit to the Hot 100, while the track earns Lil Baby and 42 Dugg their 104th and ninth entries, respectively.

The song, released via Quality Control/Motown Capitol, concurrently arrives at No. 8 on Hot Rap Songs, No. 16 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and No. 29 on the all-genre Streaming Songs chart.

Prior to “U-Digg,” Veeze had appeared on Billboard’s charts once. Pooh Shiesty’s “Making a Mess,” on which he’s featured with BIG30, hit No. 23 on the Hot 100’s Bubbling Under chart in February 2021.

Veeze broke through in 2019 with his mixtape Navy Wavy and in 2020 with “Law N Order,” which Pitchfork named one of the best rap songs of that year.

“U-Digg” is slated to appear on Lil Baby’s forthcoming third LP, Lamborghini Boys.