V’s ‘Love Me Again’ & ‘Rainy Days’ Top Hot Trending Songs Chart

Two new solo songs from BTS’ V top Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart, powered by X, dated Aug. 19.

Billboard’s Hot Trending charts, powered by X, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across X, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard’s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday, with the latest tracking period running Aug. 4-10.

V’s “Love Me Again” crowns the list. Officially released to most streaming providers on Aug. 11, the song’s music video preceded the debut by premiering on YouTube on Aug. 9.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news BTS V See latest videos, charts and news

It’s V’s first No. 1 on the ranking, which began in 2021; he previously rose as high as No. 4 with “Christmas Tree” in 2022.

V’s “Rainy Days” bows at No. 2; it was released Aug. 11 but was teased during the Aug. 4-10 tracking period, boosting its position on Hot Trending Songs.

A third song from V, “Slow Dancing,” debuts at No. 7 thanks to buzz from the tracklist of Layover, V’s upcoming six-song release, which was announced Aug. 7. Two versions of “Slow Dancing” will be featured on Layover, a standard edition and a piano version. Layover is scheduled for release Sept. 8.

“Siren,” newcomer K-pop group RIIZE’s introduction song, debuts at No. 3 after being released Aug. 6. The seven-piece’s debut album, Get a Guitar, is out Sept. 4.

“Mi Ex Tenia Razon,” from Karol G’s newly released deluxe edition of her album Manana Sera Bonito, debuts at No. 4, while Oliver Anthony’s “Rich Men North of Richmond” premieres at No. 5 after going viral upon its upload on the YouTube channel radiowv on Aug. 8, followed by a full release for downloads and streaming Aug. 11.

Keep visiting Billboard.com for the constantly evolving Hot Trending Songs rankings, and check in each Tuesday for the latest weekly chart.