Tyler, the Creator Returns to No. 1 on Artist 100 Chart, Thanks to Historic Vinyl Sales Week

Tyler the Creator poses in the press room with the award for Best Rap Album for "Igor" during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on Jan. 26, 2020 in Los Angeles.

Tyler, The Creator returns to No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated April 30), reigning as the top musical act in the U.S. for a third total week, thanks to a record-breaking vinyl sales week for his 2021 album Call Me If You Get Lost.

The set blasts back to No. 1 on the Billboard 200, from No. 120, with 59,000 equivalent album units earned in the latest tracking week, up 507%, according to Luminate, formerly MRC Data. Of that sum, the vinyl edition of the album sold 49,500 copies, marking the largest sales week for a hip-hop album on vinyl, or for a solo male album on vinyl, since Luminate began tracking music sales in 1991. Overall, the 49,500 sold equate to the ninth-best sales week for a vinyl album in that span.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news The Creator Tyler See latest videos, charts and news

Call Me If You Get Lost debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in July 2021, becoming Tyler, The Creator’s second leader, after Igor in June 2019. He has topped the Artist 100 concurrent with each of his three weeks atop the Billboard 200.

Elsewhere on the Artist 100, Rush re-enters at No. 18, thanks to a new 40th anniversary reissue of the group’s 1981 LP Moving Pictures. The album, which includes such Rush classics as “Tom Sawyer” and “Limelight,” soars onto Top Rock Albums at No. 1 and re-enters the Billboard 200 at No. 11 with 20,000 units (up 4,002%), including 9,000 in vinyl sales. The set hit No. 3 on the Billboard 200 in March 1981.

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.