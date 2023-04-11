Tyler, the Creator Rules Hot Trending Songs Chart for Second Straight Week

For the second week in a row, Tyler, the Creator has the No. 1 song on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart.

Billboard’s Hot Trending charts, powered by Twitter, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard’s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday, with the latest tracking period running March 31-April 6.

The April 15-dated chart finds Tyler’s “Heaven to Me” at No. 1, followed by his “What a Day” at No. 2. Both songs are featured on the expanded version of Call Me If You Get Lost, titled Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale, which was released March 31.

A pair of other songs from the release hit the top 10: “Stuntman” featuring Vince Staples at No. 7, and “Wharf Talk” featuring A$AP Rocky at No. 8.

The April 8 tally featured “Dogtooth” at No. 1.

Concurrently, Call Me If You Get Lost shoots 137-3 on the Billboard 200 with 68,000 equivalent album units, a 617% boost, according to Luminate. A trio of songs from the album also reach the multimetric Billboard Hot 100, paced by “Dogtooth” (No. 33) and followed by “Sorry Not Sorry” (No. 48) and the aforementioned “Wharf Talk” (No. 89).

The top non-Tyler, the Creator song on Hot Trending Songs belongs to Vishal Dadlani and Payal Dev’s “Yentamma,”which bows at No. 3. Released April 4, the song is from the upcoming Hindi-language film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, to be released April 21. It’s the second song from the film to reach the chart’s top three, following Salman Khan’s “Jee Rahe the Hum,” which hit No. 2 on the April 1 survey.

Music from Feid, Young Miko and Jimin also reach the top five.

Keep visiting Billboard.com for the constantly evolving Hot Trending Songs rankings, and check in each Tuesday for the latest weekly chart.