Tyler, the Creator’s ‘Dogtooth’ Paces Hot Trending Songs Chart

The tune was the first release from the rapper's Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale.

Tyler, the Creator
Tyler, the Creator Luis ‘Panch’ Perez*

“Dogtooth,” the first taste of Tyler, the Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale deluxe album, debuts at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart dated April 8.

Daniel Caesar

Jimin

JISOO

Billboard’s Hot Trending charts, powered by Twitter, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard’s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday, with the latest tracking period running March 24-30.

“Dogtooth” premiered March 27 alongside the announcement of an expanded edition of Call Me If You Get Lost, dubbed Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale, which adds eight songs to the rapper’s 2021 Billboard 200 No. 1 album. The expanded edition was released March 31.

Despite just four days of sales, streams and airplay toward the April 8 Billboard Hot 100, “Dogtooth” concurrently debuts at No. 81 with 7.3 million official U.S. streams, according to Luminate, with a higher rank possible upon the song’s first full seven days (April 15).

“Dogtooth” leads three different Tyler, the Creator songs on the latest Hot Trending Songs list. “She,” from 2011’s Goblin, lands at No. 2, while new cut “Sorry Not Sorry” starts at No. 9.

Jimin’s Hot 100 No. 1 “Like Crazy” jumps 10-3 in its second week on the survey following the release of his new EP FACE, concurrently No. 2 on the Billboard 200. As previously reported, “Crazy” earned 10 million streams and 254,000 in sales toward its Hot 100 coronation, while FACE received 164,000 equivalent album units.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo reaches No. 4 with new single “All Eyes on Me,” while Daniel Caesar’s “Valentina” from upcoming album Never Enough (April 7) hits No. 5.

