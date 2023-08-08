Hot 100 First-Timers: Tyler Childers Arrives With ‘In Your Love’

Tyler Childers is officially a Billboard Hot 100-charting artist, as his new single “In Your Love” debuts on the Aug. 12-dated survey at No. 43.

“In Your Love,” released July 27 on Hickman Holler/RCA Records, debuts with 11.4 million U.S. streams, 690,000 radio airplay audience impressions and 9,000 downloads sold in its opening week (July 28-Aug. 3), according to Luminate. It also starts at No. 7 on Hot Country Songs, marking Childers’ first top 10.

Explore Explore Tyler Childers See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The track is the lead single off Childers’ sixth studio album, Rustin’ in the Rain, due Sept. 8.

Childers has maintained a steady presence on Billboard’s charts since his breakthrough second LP, and major-label debut, Purgatory, in 2017. The set has reached No. 2 on Americana/Folk Albums, No. 9 on Top Country Albums and – as of this week – No. 71 on the Billboard 200.

Since that release, Childers has charted four additional albums on the Billboard 200: Country Squire (No. 12 peak, 2019), Long Violent History (No. 45, 2020), Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven (No. 8, 2022) and Live on Red Barn Radio I & II (No. 196, this April).

Country Squire also hit No. 1 on the Top Country Albums, Americana/Folk Albums, Top Album Sales and Vinyl Albums charts, while Long Violent History debuted at No. 1 on Americana/Folk Albums.

Childers previously landed four tracks on Hot Country Songs: “All Your’n” (No. 46 peak in 2019; the song has spiked in recent years thanks to activity on TikTok), “Long Violent History” (No. 48, 2020), “Angel Band” (No. 41, 2022) and “Way of the Triune God” (No. 37, this year).

He has also charted two songs on Adult Alternative Airplay: “All Your’n” (No. 16, 2019) and “House Fire” (No. 40, 2020).

Childers — whose music blends folk, bluegrass, and traditional country elements — hails from Lawrence County, Ky. He self-released his first album, Bottles and Bibles, in 2011 when he was 19 years old. He returned with Purgatory, which was produced by Sturgill Simpson and David Ferguson.

Outside of his solo work, Childers has collaborated with the likes of Colter Wall (“Fraulein”) and Bob Weir (“Greatest Story Ever Told”).

Childers is currently touring through the end of the year.