TWICE Tops Billboard Artist 100 Chart for the First Time Thanks to ‘Between 1&2’ Debut

TWICE re-enters the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Sept. 10) at No. 1 to become the top musical act in the U.S. for the first time, thanks to the group’s new release Between 1&2: 11th Mini Album.

The EP soars in at No. 1 on the Top Album Sales and World Albums charts and No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with 100,000 equivalent album units earned in the Aug. 26-Sept. 1 tracking week, according to Luminate. It marks the South Korean group’s third Billboard 200 top 10, and matches its best rank, after Formula of Love: O+T=<3, The 3rd Full Album (No. 3) and Taste of Love: The 10th Mini Album (No. 6), both in 2021.

TWICE becomes the fifth K-pop group to hit No. 1 on the Artist 100, dating to the chart’s launch in 2014. It joins BTS, who has ruled for 21 weeks (the fourth-most in the chart’s history), BLACKPINK, Stray Kids and SuperM, each of whom have led for one week apiece.

DJ Khaled vaults 100-3 on the Artist 100 – the 97-spot leap being the largest in the chart’s history – and ranks in the top 10 for the first time since May 2021, when he led the list. His new album God Did launches as his fourth No. 1 on the Billboard 200, with 107,500 units earned.

Plus, Kendrick Lamar jumps 18-4 on the Artist 100, sparked by the Aug. 26 vinyl release of his former Billboard 200 No. 1 Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. The LP rebounds 24-4 on the Billboard 200, with 36,000 of its 55,000 units for the week via vinyl album sales.

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.