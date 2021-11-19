TWICE’s ‘Scientist’ Hits No. 1 on Real-Time Hot Trending Songs Chart, Adele Debuts

TWICE’s new single “Scientist” topped the 24-hour version of Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart, powered by Twitter, Friday morning (Nov. 19).

The track reigned on the strength of continued conversation around the song, dating to its Nov. 12 release. Co-written by Anne-Marie, it’s the lead single from the group’s album Formula of Love: O+T= <3, set to debut on next week’s Billboard charts (dated Nov. 27).

TWICE has sent 14 albums onto the World Albums chart, earning two No. 1s: Twicetagram, in 2017, and Taste of Love: The 10th Mini Album, earlier this year. The act has also scored four No. 1s on World Digital Song Sales, most recently “Cry for Me” in January.

Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs charts, powered by Twitter, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly version of the chart, covering activity from Friday to Thursday each week, also posts alongside Billboard‘s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday. The Hot Trending Songs charts highlight buzz around new releases, award shows, festival moments, music nostalgia and more and are unique in that they track what songs people are talking about, not necessarily what they’re listening to.

Among other entries making moves on Hot Trending Songs Friday morning, Coldplay and BTS’ former Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 “My Universe” landed in the top five of the 24-hour ranking, following a new remix with David Guetta released Friday.

As for debuts on the 24-hour check-in, Adele launched with “To Be Loved,” from her fourth LP 30, released Friday at midnight ET. The song first appeared on the chart ahead of the album’s release, as anticipation built.

NiziU debuted on the 24-hour tally with “Chopstick,” the lead single from the Japanese group’s first full-length, U. The album is due Nov. 24.

Plus, Mark Tuan, a member of K-pop group Got7, debuts on the 24-hour ranking with his new solo single “Last Breath.”

Keep visiting Billboard.com to check out the constantly evolving Hot Trending Songs rankings, and come back Tuesday for the latest weekly chart.