TREASURE & Olivia Rodrigo Take Up Entire Hot Trending Songs Top 10

TREASURE and Olivia Rodrigo occupy the entirety of Billboard’s Aug. 12-dated Hot Trending Songs chart, led by the South Korean boyband at No. 1.

Billboard’s Hot Trending charts, powered by Twitter, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard’s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday, with the latest tracking period running July 28-Aug. 3.

TREASURE’s “B.O.M.B.,” taken from the group’s newly released album REBOOT (July 28), leads the pack, debuting at No. 1 as fans consumed the song alongside the premiere of the LP.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Olivia Rodrigo TREASURE See latest videos, charts and news

It’s the first time TREASURE rules Hot Trending Songs since the ranking’s 2021 inception, emerging ahead of the No. 2-peaking “Jikjin” and “Hello,” both in 2022.

Music from Rodrigo’s upcoming album Guts follows at Nos. 2-10 after the set’s tracklist was announced on Aug. 1. “Get Him Back” paces the group at No. 2, followed by “Lacy” at No. 3.

The songs follow the No. 2 debut and peak so far of “Vampire,” which premiered on the June 24 survey.

Guts is due Sept. 8.

The latest chart also features new music from Anirudh Ravichander, Travis Scott, Tom MacDonald, Adam Calhoun and Flo Milli.

Keep visiting Billboard.com for the constantly evolving Hot Trending Songs rankings, and check in each Tuesday for the latest weekly chart.