TREASURE’s ‘Here I Stand’ Hits No. 1 on Japan Hot 100

TREASURE’s “Here I Stand” takes the No. 1 spot on the latest Billboard Japan Hot 100, dated April 5, tallying the week from March 27 to April 2.

The theme of the movie Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King came in at No. 2 for sales with 313,370 copies sold in its first week, while also hitting No. 17 for streaming with 4,484,777 weekly streams, No. 2 for radio, and No. 73 for downloads. Points from the first three metrics fueled the first single by the 10-member K-pop boy band to the top of the Japan Hot 100 this week, holding Nogizaka46’s new single at bay.

Nogizaka46’s “Hito wa yume wo nido miru” (“People Dream Twice”) sold 663,277 copies to rule sales this week, but couldn’t support this lead with other metrics: No. 12 for downloads, No. 26 for radio, and No. 78 for video views. The girl group’s 32rd single rises 56-2 on the Japan Hot 100.

Figure-wise, Nogizaka46’s previous single “Koko niwa nai mono” launched with 830,384 copies and the one before that sold 720,302 copies in its first week, showing a slight downward trend.

Yuuri’s new album Ni (“Two”) tops the Billboard Japan Hot Albums chart this week after coming in at No. 2 for sales and No. 1 for downloads. This has boosted some of his songs up the chart, namely “Billimillion,” which rises 15-8 to break into the top 10. The track broke out in streaming in particular, rising 12-4 for the metric with 5,958,767 streams, increasing by 22.8 percent from the previous week.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, video views and karaoke data.

See the full Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, tallying the week from Mar. 27 to Apr. 2, here. For more on Japanese music and charts, visit Billboard Japan’s English Twitter account.