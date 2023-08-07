Travis Scott Charts All 19 Songs From ‘Utopia’ on Hot 100, Reaches Historic Milestone

Travis Scott makes a massive return to the Billboard Hot 100 (dated Aug. 12), thanks to the arrival of his new studio album, Utopia.

All 19 songs from the set rank on the Hot 100, pushing Scott’s total from 93 to 111 total charted songs in his career. (One track from the album, “K-POP,” debuted a week earlier.) The rapper becomes just the 15th artist in the chart’s 65-year history to log 100-plus career entries on the survey.

Utopia debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 496,000 equivalent album units earned in its opening week (July 28-Aug. 3), according to Luminate. It captures the third-biggest week of 2023 for any album and the largest for any R&B/hip-hop or rap release.

Here’s a look at all of Scott’s songs on the Aug. 12-dated Hot 100 (all of which are debuts except “K-POP”).

Travis Scott on the Aug. 12-Dated Hot 100:

No. 3, “Meltdown,” feat. Drake

No. 5, “FE!N,” feat. Playboi Carti

No. 11, “I Know?”

No. 14, “Hyaena”

No. 16, “Thank God”

No. 17, “Topia Twins,” feat. Rob49 & 21 Savage

No. 18, “K-POP,” with Bad Bunny & The Weeknd (after debuting a week earlier at No. 7)

No. 19, “My Eyes”

No. 23, “Modern Jam,” feat. Teezo Touchdown

No. 25, “Delresto (Echoes),” with Beyoncé

No. 26, “Telekinesis,” feat. SZA & Future

No. 27, “Sirens”

No. 28, “God’s Country”

No. 34, “Skitzo,” feat. Young Thug

No. 36, “Circus Maximus,” feat. The Weeknd & Swae Lee

No. 38, “Til Further Notice,” feat. James Blake & 21 Savage

No. 46, “Lost Forever,” feat. Westside Gunn

No. 49, “Looove,” feat. Kid Cudi

No. 53, “Parasail,” feat. Yung Lean & Dave Chappelle

Notably, thanks to their featured appearances, Rob49, Westside Gunn, Yung Lean and famed comedian Dave Chappelle all earn their first Hot 100 appearances.

With 111 career Hot 100 entries, up from 93 before this week, Scott passes Elvis Presley (109), Lil Uzi Vert (106), Justin Bieber (105), Jay-Z (105), YoungBoy Never Broke Again (103), The Weeknd (96) and Eminem (95) for the 10th-most in history.

Here’s an updated look at every act that has charted 100-or-more songs on the Hot 100, which began on Aug. 4, 1958.

Most Career Billboard Hot 100 Hits:

298, Drake

212, Taylor Swift

207, Glee Cast

185, Lil Wayne

167, Future

141, Kanye West

136, Lil Baby

132, Nicki Minaj

114, Chris Brown

111, Travis Scott

109, Elvis Presley

106, Lil Uzi Vert

105, Justin Bieber

105, Jay-Z

103, YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Of Scott’s 111 songs to chart on the Hot 100, 52 have reached the top 40, six have peaked in the top 10, and four have hit No. 1: “Sicko Mode” (in 2018; it includes uncredited vocals from Drake, Swae Lee and Big Hawk), “Highest in the Room” (2019), “The Scotts,” with Kid Cudi (2020), and “Franchise,” featuring Young Thug and M.I.A. (2020).

Before Scott, the last artist to gain entrance to the Hot 100’s 100 hits club was Lil Uzi Vert, last month. Before that, YoungBoy Never Broke Again reached the milestone in May, and, fittingly, became the youngest artist to ever achieve the feat, at age 23.

Presley, whose career predates the Hot 100’s launch, became the first artist to tally 100 total hits. He scored his 100th in May 1975 with “T-R-O-U-B-L-E.”

As for who might be next in line to join the elite club after Scott, The Weeknd is currently at 96 Hot 100-charted songs, followed by Eminem (95), Young Thug (92), James Brown (91), Lil Durk (87), 21 Savage (85), Beyoncé (82), Juice WRLD (79) and Gunna (77).

While it’s rare for artists to chart triple-digit entries on the Hot 100, it’s become a more regular occurrence since the ranking began including streaming figures (which make up the chart’s data mix with radio airplay and sales). As such, certain artists have been able to chart a high number of songs on the Hot 100 in recent years after releasing high-profile albums. The model contrasts with prior decades, when acts generally promoted one single at a time in the physical-only marketplace and on radio. That shift in consumption helps explain why artists have been able to chart many songs over short spans in recent years.