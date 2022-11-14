×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Travis Japan’s Debut Single ‘JUST DANCE!’ Launches at No. 5 on Global Excl. U.S. Chart

The seven-member Johnny's group are the first Japanese act to break into the top five with a debut single since the chart's inception.

Travis Japan
Travis Japan Billboard Japan / Photo: Courtesy Photo

Japanese boy band Travis Japan recently made J-pop history when its debut single “JUST DANCE!” bowed at No. 5 on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. chart.

Billboard launched two global charts in September 2020, based on worldwide audio and video streams and download sales from over 200 territories. The Excl. U.S. chart focuses on territories outside the U.S. Travis Japan’s “JUST DANCE!” dropped Oct. 28 and launched on the chart dated Nov. 12., making the seven-member Johnny’s group the first Japanese act to break into the top five with a debut single since the chart’s inception.

Related

Travis Japan

J-pop Group Travis Japan Reflects on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Experience & Plans Their Future From…

Here’s a list of other J-pop hits that have charted in the top 10 of the Global Excl. U.S. tally:

Artist / Title / Date of Chart / Peak Position
LiSA, “Homura,” Oct. 31, 2020, No. 2 
YOASOBI, “Yoru ni kakeru,” Jan. 30, 2021, No. 6
Ado, “New Genesis,” Aug. 27, 2022, No. 8
Kenshi Yonezu, “KICK BACK,” Oct. 29, 2022, No. 4

Travis Japan’s debut number becomes the fifth title on this list. The breakout boy band recently performed at the YouTube FanFest 2022 event in Singapore that took place Nov. 11.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad