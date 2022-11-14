Travis Japan’s Debut Single ‘JUST DANCE!’ Launches at No. 5 on Global Excl. U.S. Chart

Japanese boy band Travis Japan recently made J-pop history when its debut single “JUST DANCE!” bowed at No. 5 on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. chart.

Billboard launched two global charts in September 2020, based on worldwide audio and video streams and download sales from over 200 territories. The Excl. U.S. chart focuses on territories outside the U.S. Travis Japan’s “JUST DANCE!” dropped Oct. 28 and launched on the chart dated Nov. 12., making the seven-member Johnny’s group the first Japanese act to break into the top five with a debut single since the chart’s inception.

Here’s a list of other J-pop hits that have charted in the top 10 of the Global Excl. U.S. tally:

Artist / Title / Date of Chart / Peak Position

LiSA, “Homura,” Oct. 31, 2020, No. 2

YOASOBI, “Yoru ni kakeru,” Jan. 30, 2021, No. 6

Ado, “New Genesis,” Aug. 27, 2022, No. 8

Kenshi Yonezu, “KICK BACK,” Oct. 29, 2022, No. 4

Travis Japan’s debut number becomes the fifth title on this list. The breakout boy band recently performed at the YouTube FanFest 2022 event in Singapore that took place Nov. 11.