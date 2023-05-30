Tina Turner’s Catalog Soars On U.K. Midweek Chart

The late, great Tina Turner is about to make a major chart comeback.



As U.K. fans mourn Turner’s death last Wednesday (May 24), aged 83, the legendary performer could land four titles in the national albums chart, led by The Platinum Collection. Turner’s career retrospective could crack the top 10 for the first time, reentering at No. 8 on the midweek chart, the Official Charts Company reports. The Platinum Collection originally peaked at No. 14 following its release in 2009.

Close behind is Turner’s 1989 LP Foreign Affair, which features her hit “The Best.” Foreign Affair is set to reenter the Official Chart at No. 10.

Another hits compilation, 1994’s The Collected Recordings, is poised for a No. 12 return, while the U.S. superstar’s Private Dancer from 1984, one of the greatest comebacks of the 20th century, could vault to No. 31, having originally peaked at No. 2.

During her lifetime, Turner landed nine top 10 albums in the U.K., including two No. 1s (Foreign Affair and the soundtrack to What’s Love Got To Do With It).



Lewis Capaldi blasted to No. 1 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart last Friday (May 26) with Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, the fastest-selling album of 2023. Broken By Desire leads the midweek chart again, ahead of two former leaders, Taylor Swift’s Midnights (up 10-2), which benefits from the release of Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition); and Harry Styles’ Harry’s House (up 5-3), which lifts as he makes a victory lap of his homeland with his Love On Tour.



Meanwhile, Mick Hucknall’s Simply Red could bag the highest new entry with Time, new at No. 4 on the Official Chart Update. If Time keeps ticking away, it’ll give the British act their 15th U.K. top 10.



Also eyeing top 10 berths are singer-songwriter Arlo Parks’ sophomore album My Soft Machine, the followup to the U.K. indie star’s debut Mercury Prize-winning LP from 2021, Collapsed in Sunbeam. My Soft Machine is new at No. 5 on the chart blast.

Finally, veteran alternative pop act Sparks’ is set for a best chart position since 1974 with The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte. The U.S. act, which recently completed a tour of the U.K., is eying a No. 6 bow on the national chart.

All will be revealed when the Official U.K. Albums Chart is published Friday (June 2).



