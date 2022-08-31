Elton John and Britney Spears’ ‘Hold Me Closer’ In Three-Way Battle For U.K. Chart Crown

LF System’s eight-week reign in the U.K. is under threat.

The Scottish production duo has been unmoved from the top spot for a full two months with “Afraid to Feel” (via Warner Records), an unbroken streak no other single can match in 2022.

Though it remains at the top of the midweek leaderboard, the dance smash is locked in a three-way battle with DJ Eliza Rose’s “B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)” (Rosebud). and Elton John and Britney Spears’ “Hold Me Closer” (EMI), respectively.

Just 1,200 chart units separate the top three at the midweek stage, the Official Charts Company reports.

As it stands at the halfway point, Elton and Britney’s collab is the “top trending” song in the U.K. and most-downloaded track of the week, while LF System’s hit is the king of streams.

If it holds at its current position (No. 3) “Hold Me Closer” would be Spears’ highest-charting single since “Scream & Shout” shot to No. 1 in 2012, and it would be the Rocket Man’s fourth consecutive the top 10 appearance, a run that has included No. 1s “Cold Heart” with Dua Lipa; “Merry Christmas” with Ed Sheeran; and “Sausage Rolls For Everyone” with LadBaby and Sheeran.

Also set for a top flight debut is “I’m Good (Blue)” (via Parlophone), David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s viral number that samples Eiffel 65’s pre-EDM tune “Blue (Da Ba Dee).” It’s new at No. 8 on the Official Chart Update.

All will be revealed when the Official U.K. Singles Chart is published Friday.