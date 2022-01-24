×
The Wombats Snag First U.K. No. 1 With ‘Fix Yourself’

The Wombats' latest effort powers to the top on sales, with physical copies accounting for a market-leading 86% of its tally.

The Wombats photographed by Tom Oxley
The Wombats Tom Oxley

The Wombats roll to their first U.K. No. 1 with Fix Yourself, Not The World, the British independent rock band’s fifth album.

Hailing from Liverpool, The Wombats’ latest effort powers to the top on sales, with physical copies accounting for a market-leading 86% of its tally, the OCC reports.

With their chart crown, the band extends its streak of Top 5 albums to four, a run that includes 2011’s This Modern Glitch (No. 3), 2015’s Glitterbug (No. 5), and their first self-titled effort, 2018’s Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life (No. 3).

Last week’s leader, The Weeknd’s Dawn FM (Island), dips 1-4 but remains the most-streamed album in the U.K., while British electronic producer Bonobo scores a Top 5 debut with his latest album Fragments (Ninja Tune), the most downloaded album of the week, according to the OCC. Fragments is new at No. 5, equaling Simon Green’s previous career best, for 2017’s Migration.

Finally, Elvis Costello scoops a 14th U.K. Top 10 album with The Boy Named If (EMI), his latest title with The Imposters. It’s new at No. 6.

