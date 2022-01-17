The Wombats Are Heading For U.K. No. 1 With ‘Fix Yourself’

The Wombats are rolling to a first-ever U.K. No. 1 with Fix Yourself, Not The World.

Hailing from Liverpool, the independent rock outfit leads the Official Chart Update with their fifth and latest album, which has racked up the most physical sales in the first half of the week.

Fix Yourself, Not The World should be the band’s fourth consecutive U.K. Top 5 album, a streak that started with 2011’s This Modern Glitch (No. 3), and continued with 2015’s Glitterbug (No. 5) and Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life (No. 3). The band’s 2007 debut A Guide to Love, Loss & Desperation just missed out on a Top 10 appearance, peaking at No. 11.

Coming in at No. 2 is Los Angeles-based British electronic producer’s Bonobo’s seventh full-length studio effort Fragments (Ninja Tune), the week’s most-downloaded album so far, the OCC reports. If it stays on course, Fragments will give Bonobo a career-best chart position, besting the No. 5 peak for 2017’s Migration.

Legendary British singer and songwriter Elvis Costello is on track for a 14th Top 10 album with The Boy Named If (EMI), his latest effort with The Imposters. It’s new at debut at No. 3 on the chart blast.

Based on first-week data, reigning chart champ The Weeknd’s Dawn FM (Republic/XO) is the market’s most-streamed album, though it dips to No. 6 on the all-genres midweek chart.

Further down the midweek list, U.S. rock act The Lumineers are chasing a fourth U.K. Top 10 album with Brightside (UCJ), new at No. 7, while British blues rock outfit The Temperance Movement could snag a second Top 10 with Caught On Stage: Live & Acoustic (Earache), which is vying for a No. 9 entry.

As “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” races to No. 1 on the Official Singles Chart Update, its parent album, the soundtrack to Disney’s Encanto (Walt Disney), is on target for a third consecutive week at No. 1 on the Official Compilations Chart, according to the OCC.

The Official U.K. Singles and Albums Chart are published late Friday, local time.