The Wiggles, Nirvana Make Waves on Australia’s Charts

It’s official: Australia is wiggling right now.

The Wiggles bag their first No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart with ReWiggled (ABC/Orchard), a two-disc collaborative album that has something for everyone, young and older.

Disc one is a collection of tributes, with Aussie acts The Chats, DZ Deathrays, Spacey Jane, Dami Im, Polish Club, Custard, Emily Wurramara and others sharing covers of Wiggles songs. Disc two is a studio album of The Wiggles covering their own favorite songs, including Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” and Tame Impala’s “Elephant,” which came in at No. 1 on triple j’s Hottest 100 poll for 2021.

The Wiggles were inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2011. But until ReWiggled, the children’s entertainers had a chart best of No. 3, which they achieved twice, with Nursery Rhymes 2 (from 2018) and We’re All Fruit Salad!: The Wiggles’ Greatest Hits (2021).

“The Wiggles have played such an important part in the lives of so many Australians it’s an absolute pleasure to congratulate them on their very first No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart,” comments ARIA CEO Annabelle Herd. “ReWiggled is a triumph for the band, but also for Australian artists, it not only celebrates the depth and diversity of Australian music but becomes our fourth Australian album in five weeks to top the chart.”

ReWiggled leads an all-new Top 3 on the ARIA Chart, as British alt/indie artist Rex Orange County (real name Alexander James O’Connor) bows at No. 2 with Who Cares? (RXO/Sony), his highest chart position to date. Who Cares, which led the midweek U.K. chart, is the singer and songwriter’s fourth album, and the followup to Pony, which galloped to No. 4 on the ARIA Chart in November 2019.

Meanwhile, Swedish metal outfit Ghost land their highest peak on the national survey with Impera (Conchord/Universal), new at No. 3, and the week’s best-selling album on wax. Impera is the band’s fifth album, and second Top Ten, following Prequelle, which peaked at No. 7 in June 2018.

Another ARIA Hall of Fame-inducted band is flying high on the latest chart. Hoodoo Gurus arrive at No. 7 with Chariot of the Gods (EMI), their first album in 12 years. Chariot Of The Gods is the Gurus’ first studio album to crack the top 10 since Crank peaked at No. 2 back in 1994.

Over on the ARIA Singles Chart, Glass Animals enter a ninth non-consecutive week at No. 1 with “Heat Waves” (Polydor/Universal). The British indie band’s breakthrough hit is a Hottest 100 winner, and it’s logged 67 weeks in the ARIA Top 50.

Finally, Nirvana’s downbeat classic from Nevermind, “Something In The Way” (Interscope/Universal), debuts at No. 22 on the chart, thanks to its use in several key scenes in The Batman, which is currently playing in cinemas across the country.

It’s the highest new entry on the current frame, and it’s Nirvana’s first appearance on the ARIA Singles Chart since “About A Girl” hit No. 4 in October 1994, ARIA reports.