The Weeknd Reigns Over U.K. Albums Chart With ‘Dawn FM’

The Weeknd earns a third U.K. chart crown as Dawn FM (Republic Records/XO) debuts at No. 1 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart.

Dawn FM accumulates 20,000-plus chart sales on week one, and is the first album released in 2022 to lead the U.K. chart.

With no physical version of the album available, 94% of its weekly total is made up of streams, the Official Charts Company reports.

The Canadian R&B singer previously led the survey with Beauty Behind The Madness (from 2015) and After Hours (2020), while his 2021 hits set The Highlights holds at No. 9 on the current chart.

Also new to the weekly survey is Gunna’s third album DS4ever (300 Entertainment), starting at No. 4. It’s the Atlanta rapper’s career-best chart position, besting the No. 5 peak for its predecessor, 2020’s Wunna, and his fourth Top 40 appearance overall.

Just one place behind it is the late David Bowie’s Toy (Toy:Box), a stand-alone physical release of The Thin White Duke’s scrapped 2000 album of the same name. With its debut at No. 5, Toy (via Parlophone) is Bowie’s 35th U.K. Top 10 album, and it’s the biggest-seller on physical formats during the latest cycle.

Toy leads several Bowie releases which appear on the survey following what would have been his 75th birthday, on Jan. 8. His greatest hits compilation Legacy rises 38-19, and his classic album Hunky Dory reenters the chart at No. 31, following the release of a 50th anniversary picture disc.

Finally, there are Top 40 debuts for Twin Atlantic (Transparency at No. 27 via Staple Diet) and Spector (Now Or Whenever at No. 40 via Moth Noise), two of just five new releases to impact the U.K. Top 100.