The Weeknd Earns a 24th Week Atop the Artist 100 Chart, The Lumineers Light Up Top 10

The Weeknd adds a 24th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Jan. 29), holding as the top musical act in the U.S. thanks to the continued success of his latest LP, Dawn FM.

Dating to the Artist 100’s 2014 inception, only Taylor Swift (50 weeks) and Drake (36) have spent more time at No. 1.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news The Lumineers The Weeknd See latest videos, charts and news

Dawn FM ranks at No. 3 on the latest Billboard 200 chart with 61,000 equivalent album units earned in its second week, according to MRC Data. It opened at No. 2 a week earlier, becoming The Weeknd’s eighth top 10 title.

The Weeknd concurrently lands nine songs on the latest Billboard Hot 100, with the new album’s “Sacrifice” sporting the chart’s top Airplay Gainer award at No. 23. It bows at No. 50 on the Radio Songs chart, up 74% to 15.5 million all-format audience impressions.

Elsewhere in the Artist 100’s top 10, The Lumineers vault 98-7, returning to the top 10 for the first time since September 2019 as their new album Brightside opens at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 (37,000 units), marking their fourth top 10. The band spent a week at No. 1 on the Artist 100 in April 2016 when its second LP, Cleopatra, soared in atop the Billboard 200.

Meanwhile, two acts debut on the Artist 100, led by Cordae at No. 83, as his new release From a Birds Eye View flies in at No. 13 on the Billboard 200 (19,000 units), marking his second charted title on the tally. It matches the No. 13 debut and peak of The Lost Boy (billed as by YBN Cordae) in August 2019.

Plus, actress Diane Guerrero enters the Artist 100 at No. 91, thanks to her credits on Encanto hits “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” (with Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz and Stephanie Beatriz and the Encanto Cast) and “What Else Can I Do?” (with Beatriz). The songs jump to Nos. 2 and 31, respectively, on the latest Hot 100, both reaching new peaks, as the Encanto soundtrack returns to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with its highest weekly consumption so far (104,000 units).

Guerrero broke through as a regular on Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black, and voices the role of Isabela Madrigal in Encanto.

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.