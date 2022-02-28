The Weeknd’s ‘Save Your Tears’ Wins IFPI Global Digital Single Award For 2021

It’s official: The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” was the most popular song on DSPs in 2021.

The hit song, which ruled the Billboard Hot 100 chart for multiple weeks last May, wins the IFPI Global Digital Single Award, an honor presented to the No. 1 work in a calendar year across all digital formats, including paid subscription streaming, ad-supported platforms, and single-track downloads and streams.

Across the period, “Save Your Tear” raked in 2.15 billion “global subscription streams equivalents,” to secure top spot.

With this feat, announced Monday (Feb. 28), The Weeknd becomes the first artist to claim the title back-to-back, having scooped the award in 2020 with his hit “Blinding Lights.”

“It has been another brilliant year for The Weeknd and ‘Save Your Tears’ has unquestionably been one of the world’s most loved songs,” comments Frances Moore, chief executive officer of IFPI. “We’d like to send huge congratulations to The Weeknd and all of his team on winning our Global Digital Single of The Year Award for the second year in a row – an incredible achievement.”

Lifted from The Weeknd’s fourth studio album After Hours, “Save Your Tears” was a hit everywhere, earning platinum certification in 14 markets, spanning three continents, according to IFPI, the international labels association.

In the U.S., “Save Your Tears” was powered to the top by a remixed version including Ariana Grande. On the other side of the Atlantic, the retro pop number peaked at No. 2 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart.

The track was also a hit on the 2021 awards circuit, with Abel Tesfaye performing it with Grande at the iHeartRadio Music Award, the Brit Awards, and, with the help of a fleet of red convertibles, gave a special rendition at the Billboard Music Awards.

Canadians make it a one-two on the IFPI’s digital list, as “Stay” (2.07 billion) by Justin Bieber and lava-hot Australian singer and rapper The Kid Laroi, comes in at No. 2; while Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” (1.88 billion), the top Hot 100 song in the U.S. last year, completes the podium.

Last Thursday, BTS was named IFPI global recording artist of the year for 2021. Today, the K-Pop superstars figure prominently on the annual digital list, coming in at No. 4 with “Butter” (1.76 billion streams).

Top 10 Global Digital Single Chart 2021

Rank Artist Track Name Global Subscription Streams Equivalents (billions) 1. The Weeknd Save Your Tears 2.15 2. The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber STAY 2.07 3. Dua Lipa Levitating 1.88 4. BTS Butter 1.76 5. Olivia Rodrigo drivers license 1.73 6. Justin Bieber (ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon) Peaches 1.72 7. The Weeknd Blinding Lights 1.61 8. Olivia Rodrigo good 4 u 1.61 9. Lil Nas X MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) 1.60 10. Ed Sheeran Bad Habits 1.57

(source: IFPI)