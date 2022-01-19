The Weeknd Returns to No. 1 on Billboard Artist 100 Chart Thanks to ‘Dawn FM’ Debut

The Weeknd reclaims the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Jan. 22), reigning as the top musical act in the U.S. for a 23rd total week, thanks to the debut of his new album, Dawn FM.

Dating to the Artist 100’s 2014 inception, only Taylor Swift (50 weeks) and Drake (36) have spent more time at No. 1.

The new set arrives at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 148,000 equivalent album units earned in its opening week, according to MRC Data. It bows as The Weeknd’s eighth top 10 on the chart. (All of the set’s units were powered by streaming activity and digital album sales — as the album has yet to be released on physical formats.)

The Weeknd concurrently places 17 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, nearly matching his personal best (18, on the Dec. 17, 2016, chart, when his LP Starboy started atop the Billboard 200). Leading his haul on the latest list is new Dawn FM single “Sacrifice” at No. 11.

Here’s a look at all 17 of The Weeknd’s songs, including 14 from Dawn FM, on the Jan. 22 Hot 100; all are debuts except where noted:

Rank, Title

No. 11, “Sacrifice”

No. 21, “Save Your Tears,” with Ariana Grande (down from No. 18; spent two weeks at No. 1 in May 2021)

No. 22, “Take My Breath” (re-entry; debuted at No. 6 high in August)

No. 29, “Gasoline”

No. 30, “One Right Now,” with Post Malone (down from No. 22; debuted at No. 6 high in November)

No. 31, “Is There Someone Else?”

No. 32, “Out of Time”

No. 39, “How Do I Make You Love Me?”

No. 40, “You Right,” with Doja Cat (down from No. 25; reached No. 11 in July)

No. 52, “Here We Go… Again,” feat. Tyler, The Creator

No. 53, “Less Than Zero”

No. 60, “Best Friends”

No. 62, “I Heard You’re Married,” feat. Lil Wayne

No. 65, “Dawn FM”

No. 79, “Starry Eyes”

No. 85, “Don’t Break My Heart”

No. 93, “Every Angel Is Terrifying”

The Weeknd ups his count to 90 career Hot 100 entries, becoming the 15th act with at least that many. (Drake leads with 259.)

Gunna re-enters the Artist 100 at No. 2, powered by his new LP DS4Ever, which launches at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 150,300 units, marking his second leader. He places 15 songs on the latest Hot 100, a new one-week high for him, led by “Pushin P,” with Future and featuring Young Thug, a debut at No. 7. Gunna topped the Artist 100 for a week in June 2020 when his album Wunna became his first Billboard 200 No. 1.

Plus, two acts debut on the Artist 100: Lauren Spencer-Smith (No. 55), whose breakthrough single “Fingers Crossed” soars from No. 69 to No. 19 on the Hot 100, as it opens at No. 7 on Streaming Songs (15.5 million streams); and Sebastián Yatra (No. 90), whose “Dos Oruguitas,” from the Encanto soundtrack, rises to No. 2 on Hot Latin Songs.

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.

For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.