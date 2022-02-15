The Weeknd Rules Billboard Artist 100 Chart, Mitski Debuts in Top 10

The Weeknd spends a 26th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Feb. 19), holding as the top musical act in the U.S. thanks to the continued success of his latest studio LP, Dawn FM, and his hits set The Highlights.

Dawn FM ranks at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 with 35,000 equivalent album units, according to MRC Data, while The Highlights places at No. 8 (34,000 units). The Weeknd has now linked five weeks with two albums concurrently in the top 10, making him the first artist with such a streak since Pentatonix in early 2017. Before that, Justin Bieber last accomplished the feat in 2010.

The Weeknd also lands five songs on the latest Billboard Hot 100, all of which have peaked in the top 40: former leader “Save Your Tears,” with Ariana Grande (now at No. 18); “One Right Now,” with Post Malone (No. 21); “You Right,” with Doja Cat (No. 37); “Sacrifice” (No. 46); and “Moth to a Flame,” with Swedish House Mafia (No. 100; it re-enters sparked by the Feb. 4 release of its Chris Lake remix).

Dating to the Artist 100’s launch in 2014, only Taylor Swift (50 weeks) and Drake (36) have spent more time at No. 1 than The Weeknd.

Lil Baby leaps 28-5 on the Artist 100 thanks to his new collab with Nicki Minaj, “Do We Have a Problem?,” which launches at No. 2 on the Hot 100, earning him his ninth top 10. It also matches his career-best rank, following No. 2-peaking collabs with Drake “Wants and Needs” and “Girls Want Girls” last year. Also aiding Lil Baby’s jump are two of his albums on the Billboard 200, led by My Turn (No. 18; 21,000 units). The rapper has led the Artist 100 for three weeks, all in 2020. (Minaj re-enters the Artist 100 at No. 22.)

Plus, Mitski debuts at No. 8 on the Artist 100 powered by her new LP, Laurel Hell. The set bounds onto the Billboard 200 at No. 5 with 36,000 units, marking her highest-charting album, and first top 10. Of those units, album sales comprise 24,000, making the release the top-selling album of the week, and vinyl sales comprise 17,000, making it the top-selling vinyl album of the week.

