The Weeknd’s ‘Die For You’ Set For U.K. Top 5 Following Ariana Grande Remix

The Weeknd is on the verge of an unlikely U.K. top 5 appearance with “Die For You” (via Republic Records/XO) – seven years after its release.

Based on sales and streaming data captured from the first 48 hours in the chart week, “Die For You” is set to spike 37-4, thanks to the release last week of a remix with Ariana Grande.

The original cut appears on the Canadian R&B star’s Billboard 200-topping album Starboy from 2016 (Starboy peaked at No. 5 on the U.K. tally).

Pink is currently riding high on the Official U.K. Albums Chart with Trustfall (RCA), her fourth No. 1. The Fred Again-produced title track is ready for a rise to No. 11, for what would be the U.S. pop star’s highest-charting track since 2018’s A Million Dreams, which also peaked at No. 11.

Brit Award-winning English singer and songwriter George Ezra is on track for a return to the top 10 with “Green Green Grass” (Columbia), which is benefiting from a viral, sped-up mix. The tune, which originally peaked at No. 3 in July 2022, bounces to No. 10 on the First Look chart.

Another viral tune is strolling up the singles survey. Mae Stephens’ “If We Ever Broke Up” (EMI), which last week became the English singer-songwriter’s first top 40 hit (up 45-23), is chasing its first appearance in the top 20. It’s at No. 20 on the First Look tally.

At the top end of the chart blast, Miley Cyrus appears likely to snag a seventh consecutive week at No. 1 with “Flowers,” while PinkPantheress’ “Boy’s a Liar” looks set to hold at No. 2.

According to the Official Charts Company, some 3,000 chart units separate the top two tracks in the early phases of the chart week.

All will be revealed when the Official U.K. Singles Chart is published late Friday.