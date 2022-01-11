The Weeknd’s ‘Dawn FM’ Rolling to No. 1 In U.K.

The Weeknd is powering to the U.K. albums chart title.

The Canadian R&B singer’s latest, Dawn FM (Republic Records/XO), tops the midweek chart and is set to be the first title released in 2022 to top the Official U.K. Albums Chart.

If Dawn FM stays on track, it’ll join The Weeknd’s previous leaders Beauty Behind The Madness (from 2015) and After Hours (2020).

Following a weekly tally bereft of new releases, the latest chart blast features a handful of new titles, including the projected No. 1 for The Weeknd’s fresh, retro-leaning effort.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Official Chart Update is David Bowie’s posthumous Toy (Toy Box), a stand-alone release of the late British artist’s scrapped 2000 album of the same name.

Should the Parlophone release keep its momentum, it’ll mark The Thin White Duke’s 35th U.K. Top 10 album.

Bowie, who would’ve turned 75 last Saturday, has two additional albums approaching the Top 40. A 50th anniversary picture disc release of Hunky Dory could propel Bowie’s classic album back into the Top 10, at No. 8; while his career retrospective Legacy could lift to No. 17.

Atlanta’s Gunna has a second U.K. Top 10 in his crosshairs with DS4Ever (300 Entertainment). The American rapper’s third studio effort is new at No. 5 on the chart blast.

Finally, Scottish alternative-rock act Twin Atlantic is eyeing the Top 10 with their new album Transparency (Staple Diet), new at No. 10. Twin Atlantic previously flew into the top tier in 2016 with GLA (via Red Bull), which peaked at No. 9.

The Official U.K. Singles and Albums Charts are published late Friday, local time.