The Teskey Brothers Bag Australian Chart Crown With ‘The Winding Way’

The Teskey Brothers know the way to the chart summit.

The Aussie blues-rock act bows at No. 1 on the ARIA Chart with The Winding Way (Liberation/Universal), their third studio album.

It’s the second leader for the group, led by Josh and Sam Teskey, following their 2020 album Live At The Forum. Their most recent studio album, 2019’s Run Home Slow, hit No. 2 on the ARIA Chart and went on to nab a hattrick of ARIA Awards, including best group.

“In the words of Michael Gudinski, ‘number one son!,'” Josh Teskey quips, paraphrasing the late, great Mushroom Group chairman, who was a fan and supporter of the Teskeys. “We’re feeling so honored and thankful to all you folks back home for the support, we love yas!”

The Teskeys now head to Glastonbury Festival, where they play the Other Stage this Sunday (June 25), with the chart crown in their back pocket.

Woke up in UK to news of a number one album in Australia! We’re feeling so honoured and thankful to all you folks back home for the support, we love yas! pic.twitter.com/fO1Idp7K14 — theteskeybrothers (@teskeybrothers) June 23, 2023

They’re the third homegrown act to lead the ARIA Albums Chart this year after Cub Sport and Peach PRC. “It’s really exciting to see the diversity of albums making it to No. in Australia,” comments ARIA CEO Annabelle Herd, “but three Aussie No. 1s this year simply isn’t enough! Australia: get listening, get playlisting and get sharing your favorite local artists. It’s time to get more of our brilliant home-grown talent on the charts.”

The bros, who hail from Warrandyte, Victoria, a short drive from Melbourne, hold off rock heavyweight Queens of the Stone Age, whose eight studio album In Times New Roman (Matador/Inertia), starts at No. 2.

QOTSA has good chart form. Led by Josh Homme, the band hit No. 1 on the national survey in 2013 with Like Clockwork and in 2017 with Villains.

Completing an all new top three on the albums chart is Australian country artist Travis Collins’ Any Less Anymore (ABC/ADA), new at No. 3.

The Teskeys aren’t the only Australian siblings making an impact on the ARIA Charts, published Friday, June 23. Dannii Minogue returns to the albums tally with Neon Nights (ADA/MGM), her fourth studio collection which celebrates its 20th anniversary with a 33-track expanded edition. The set returns at No. 17, besting its No. 25 peak from 2003. That’s a career high for Minogue, whose debut Love And Kisses hit No. 24 back in 1990.

Meanwhile, older sister Kylie Minogue continues to climb on the ARIA Singles Chart with her hypnotic number “Padam Padam” (Liberation). It’s up 29-12, for Kylie’s first appearance in the top 20 since 2012, when “Timebomb” blew up at No. 12.

The top three is unchanged, as “Sprinter” (Virgin Music/Universal) by Dave and Central Cee leads for third week, ahead of Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” (Republic/Universal) and Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” (Columbia/Sony), respectively.

