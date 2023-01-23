The Reytons Lead Midweek U.K. Albums Chart

The Reytons could ride all the way to No. 1 in the U.K. with What’s Rock And Roll? (via The Reytons), the British indie band’s third LP.

Formed in South Yorkshire, the Reytons take pole position on the midweek survey and, assuming the album continues to reach fans in the second half of the chart week, should set a new career-best performance.

The group previously cracked the top 40 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart with May Seriously Harm You And Others Around (No. 27) and Kids Off The Estate (No. 11), both from 2021.

It’s not the only rock album rolling to a top 5 berth. Black Star Riders are racing to No. 2 with Wrong Side Of Paradise (Earache), the band’s fifth studio album. Featuring several members of Thin Lizzy, Black Star Riders bagged top 40 appearances with each of their previous four LPs: 2013’s All Hell Breaks Loose (No. 25), 2015’s The Killer Instinct (No. 13), 2017’s Heavy Fire (No. 6) and 2019’s Another State Of Grace (No. 14).

Meanwhile, 2021 Eurovision winners Måneskin are tracking for a first-ever U.K. top 10 album with Rush (Columbia). It’s new at No. 3 on the Official Chart Update.

The rockers — Damiano David, Victoria De Angelis, Ethan Torchio and Thomas Raggi — made history when, in June 2021, they landed two singles in the U.K. top 10 (“I Wanna Be Your Slave” and the cover “Beggin’”), becoming the first Italian act to do so. Måneskin previously impacted the Official U.K. Albums Chart with Teatro d’ira – Vol. I (No. 49), also from 2021.

Also eyeing a top 10 debut is Dublin outfit The Murder Capital, with Gigi’s Recovery (Human Season). It’s new at No. 7 on the chart blast. Meanwhile, recordings from electronic-leaning outfit Ladytron (Time’s Arrow at No. 17 via Cooking Vinyl), metal act Riverside (ID.Entity at No. 22 via Inside Out), Welsh artist and Velvet Underground founding member John Cale (Mercy at No. 37 via Double Six), and NYC rock band We Are Scientists (Lobes at No. 38 via 100 Percent Records) are set to make a splash.

All will be revealed when the Official U.K. Albums Chart is published Friday (Jan. 27).