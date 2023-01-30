The Reytons Score First U.K. No. 1 With ‘What’s Rock And Roll?’

The Reytons finally rock on to No. 1 in the U.K. with What’s Rock And Roll? (via The Reytons), their third LP.

The South Yorkshire-formed indie group, comprising Jonny Yerrell, Lee Holland, Joe O’Brien and Jamie Todd, blast to the summit of the Official U.K. Albums Chart with What’s Rock And Roll?, the market’s best-seller on wax.

It’s a career high for the band, whose previous albums both cracked the top 40 — 2021’s May Seriously Harm You And Others Around (No. 27) and Kids Off The Estate (No. 11).

“This is everything,” says frontman Jonny Yerrell in a victory post. “The door’s wide open. We’re about to change everything. No label, no backing, all Reytons.”

Further down the list, 2021 Eurovision winners Måneskin snag their first top 5 appearance with Rush! (Columbia). It’s new at No. 5.

The rockers — Damiano David, Victoria De Angelis, Ethan Torchio and Thomas Raggi — made history when, in June 2021, they landed two singles in the U.K. top 10 (“I Wanna Be Your Slave” and the cover “Beggin’”), becoming the first Italian act to do so. Måneskin previously impacted the Official U.K. Albums Chart with Teatro d’ira – Vol. I (No. 49), also from 2021.

Meanwhile, Black Star Riders bag a second top 10 with their fifth set Wrong Side Of Paradise (Earache). It’s new at No. 6 on the latest chart, published Jan. 27.

Featuring several members of Thin Lizzy, Black Star Riders bagged top 40 appearances with each of their previous four LPs: 2013’s All Hell Breaks Loose (No. 25), 2015’s The Killer Instinct (No. 13), 2017’s Heavy Fire (No. 6) and 2019’s Another State Of Grace (No. 14).

Dublin outfit The Murder Capital miss out on the top 10, but still score a career-best with Gigi’s Recovery (Human Season), new at No. 16.

Finally, electronic-leaning veterans Ladytron make a long-overdue appearance on the chart with Time’s Arrow (Cooking Vinyl). It’s new at No. 67, a new career high. Time’s Arrow is the group’s fourth appearance on the survey, and first in almost twelve years.