×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Breaking ‘News’: The National Back Atop Adult Alternative Airplay Chart

"Tropic Morning News" is the band's first ruler since "The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness."

The National
The National Josh Goleman

The National is No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult Alternative Airplay for the first time since 2017 thanks to “Tropic Morning News,” which rules the ranking dated March 18.

Explore

Explore

The National

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

“News” is the Matt Berninger-fronted band’s second Adult Alternative Airplay leader. It follows “The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness,” which reigned for seven weeks beginning in August 2017.

Related

Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding

Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding Drop Trance Anthem 'Miracle': Stream It Now

In between, the group charted five entries on Adult Alternative Airplay, with three top 10s in that span, paced by the Bon Iver-featuring “Weird Goodbyes” (No. 6 last November).

Concurrently, “News” bullets at No. 31 on Alternative Airplay, having hit No. 28 two weeks earlier. It’s the veteran rockers’ highest-ranking song yet, surpassing the No. 33 peak of “Darkness” in 2017.

On the all-rock-format, audience-based Rock & Alternative Airplay chart, “News” pushes 27-25 with 1.3 million audience impressions, a gain of 4%, March 3-9, according to Luminate. That’s also the band’s career best, outperforming “Darkness” (No. 29).

“News” is the lead single from First Two Pages of Frankenstein, The National’s ninth studio album. Due April 28, it features guest spots from Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers and Sufjan Stevens. Its predecessor, I Am Easy to Find, debuted and peaked at No. 2 on Billboard’s Top Alternative Albums chart in June 2019 and has earned 144,000 equivalent album units since its release.

All March 18-dated Billboard charts will update on Billboard.com Tuesday, March 14.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad