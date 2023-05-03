The Lottery Winners Heading For U.K. Chart Summit

The Lottery Winners are set to become U.K. chart winners.

The British indie-rock four-piece leads the midweek survey with Anxiety Replacement Therapy (via Modern Sky), their fifth studio LP. Featuring assists from the likes of Boy George, Frank Turner and Happy Mondays’ Shaun Ryder, Anxiety Replacement Therapy should become the northern band’s third top 40 appearance, after 2020’s self-titled effort (No. 23 peak) and 2021’s Something To Leave The House For (No. 11). If it holds its spot, it’ll mark the Lottery Winners’ first leader.

Anxiety Replacement Therapy leads an all-new top 7 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart Update.

Based on midweek sales and streaming data reported by the Official Charts Company, Jessie Ware could snag her best-ever chart position, with That Feels Good (EMI), her fifth studio collection. It’s new at No. 2 on the chart blast.

London rapper Nines is set to complete the podium with Crop Circle 2 (Warner Records), new at No. 3. As previously reported, three tracks from it are poised to impact the singles chart top 40. Crop Circle 2 is the follow-up to his 2020 leader Crabs in a Bucket.

Further down the list, U.S. rock act The National is on track for a No. 4 start with First Two Pages of Frankenstein (4AD), an LP that features contributions from Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers and Sufjan Stevens; while English singer-songwriter Freya Ridings’ sophomore set Blood Orange (Good Soldier) is targeting a No. 5 start.

Coming in at No. 6 on the midweek tally is Heatwave in the Cold North (Distiller) by Sheffield rockers Reverend and the Makers; veteran English punk rocker outfit the Damned is at No. 7 with Darkodelic (Ear Music), their 11th album; while Welsh singer Shakin’ Stevens’ 21st studio album Re-Set (BMG) is set for a No. 9 entry.

Outside the top tier, titles from Scottish band Skerryvore (Tempus at No. 19 via Cooking Vinyl); space rock masters Hawkwind (The Future Never Waits at No. 29 via Cherry Red); U.S. rapper Jack Harlow (Jackman at No. 30 via Atlantic); and electronic duo the Orb (Prism at No. 36 via Cooking Vinyl) are eyeing top 40 berths.

All will be revealed when the Official U.K. Albums Chart is published late Friday, May 5.

