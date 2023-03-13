The Lathums Land U.K. No. 1 With ‘Nothing to a Little Bit More’

In a tight U.K. race, it’s the Lathums who take the silverware as the Nothing to a Little Bit More (via Island) debuts at No. 1.

The Wigan, England indie rock group is now two-from-two on the U.K. tally, after their 2021 debut How Beautiful Life Can Be also climbed the U.K.’s chart mountain.

“18,000 Lathums strong and we can’t thank you all enough,” reads a post on the band’s Instagram. “With the outright dedication and power of the community that we have amassed, we have managed to clinch a consecutive No. 1 album with our second body of work. This is a statement for all to hear, that the power we hold together through love and compassion can take us anywhere, and that you can never underestimate the power of the common people.”

After taking the lead at the midweek point, the Lathums’ latest album squeezed home by just 700 chart sales, as slowthai Ugly (Method) finishes in second place.

The British rapper (real name: Tyron Frampton) now has three consecutive U.K. top 10s, including his Mercury Prize-nominated 2019 debut Nothing Great About Britain (No. 9) and his 2021 chart leader Tyron. Ugly was the week’s best-seller on wax, the Official Charts Company reports.

Further down the list, published March 10, Mimi Webb bows at No. 4 with her debut studio album, Amelia (RCA). It’s the Canterbury, England-born singer and songwriter’s second top 10 appearance, following 2021’s Seven Shades of Heartbreak, which reached No. 9.

The late Eva Cassidy earns a posthumous top 10 with I Can Only Be Me (Blix Street), a collaboration with the London Symphony Orchestra and Australian-British composer Christopher Willis.

I Can Only Be Me becomes the American singer and songwriter’s sixth top 10 title in the U.K., including No. 1s for the 1998 collection Songbird and 2003’s American Tune, both scaling the chart well after her passing in November 1996, following a battle with cancer.

Finally, De La Soul’s 1989 debut 3 Feet High (Chrysalis) rises to No. 12, a new chart high. The album is reissued following the death last month of founding member Trugoy the Dove, and follows the long-overdue release of the hip-hop pioneers’ catalog on streaming services. 3 Feet High originally peaked at No. 13 back in 1990.