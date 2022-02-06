The Kid Laroi And Justin Bieber’s ‘Stay’ Bags Milestone on Australia’s Singles Chart

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s appropriately-titled “Stay” (Columbia/Sony) enters a 16th non-consecutive week at No. 1 on the ARIA Singles Chart, placing the hit track in rare company.

With its latest feat, “Stay” takes outright second place in ARIA’s all-time list of most weeks spent at the summit, behind only Tones And I’s “Dance Monkey,” which logged 24 weeks at the top following its release in 2019.

“Stay” has been nothing short of a juggernaut with fans and the industry. The six-times platinum certified track came in at No. 2 on triple j’s Hottest 100 countdown for 2021, and it’s nominated for the coveted song of the year at the 2022 APRA Music Awards.

Further down the list, Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott’s “Where Are You Now” (Sony) reaches a new peak position (up 12-5), nine weeks into its stint in the Top 50; while “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” (Walt Disney) from Disney’s Encanto soundtrack improves 11-6, a new high.

Homegrown electronic music producer Luude’s reworking of Men At Work’s “Down Under” (Sweat It Out/Xelon) is now a Top 10 hit. Credited as Luude’s “Down Under” featuring Colin Hay, its up 13-10 in its fifth week. The banging update of Men At Work’s ‘80s classic also enters the U.K. Top 10 this week for the first time.

Over on the ARIA Albums Chart, The Weeknd’s Dawn FM (Republic/Universal) rises 4-1 for its third week in the top spot. The Canadian R&B star has led the chart with four titles, though his first three only spent a week at No. 1.

Finally, veteran Aussie alternative rock outfit The Whitlams appear on the ARIA Albums Chart for the first time in more than a decade, as Sancho (MGM) arrives at No. 21. It’s the Sydney group’s first new studio album in 16 years, since Little Cloud, which peaked at No. 4 in March 2006.