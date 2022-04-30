A Rundown of The Judds’ Biggest Billboard Hits

The Judds, Naomi Judd, left, and Wynonna Judd perform at the Girls' Night Out: Superstar Women of Country in Las Vegas on April 4, 2011.

Naomi Judd, half of the iconic duo The Judds, with her daughter Wynonna, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, April 30, at age 76. Though no specific cause of death was given, Wynonna and Naomi’s other daughter Ashley said in a statement to The Associated Press that she died “of the disease of mental illness.”

The Judds, the most successful female duo of all time, were about to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday (May 1).

Between 1983 and 2000, the mother-daughter team rolled up 25 Hot Country Songs appearances, which encompassed 14 No. 1s and 20 top 10s.

Starting with “Mama He’s Crazy,” their first No. 1 in August 1984, and “Cry Myself to Sleep” in January 1987, The Judds snapped up eight straight leaders. Their 14 No. 1s rank them first among female duos and second among all twosomes to Brooks & Dunn (20).

On Top Country Albums, The Judds scored 10 top 10s, including four No. 1 sets.

Here are The Judds’ 20 biggest hits on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart.

1. “Have Mercy,” 12/28/1985 peak date, No. 1 (2 weeks at No. 1)

2. “Cry Myself to Sleep,” 1/24/1987, No. 1 (1 week)

3. “Why Not Me,” 12/22/1984, No. 1, (2 weeks)

4. “Change of Heart,” 1/14/1989, No. 1 (1 week)

5. “Love Is Alive,” 8/31/1985, No. 1 (1 week)

6. “Let Me Tell You About Love,” 9/30/1989, No. 1 (1 week)

7. “Mama He’s Crazy,” 8/4/1984, No. 1 (1 week)

8. “Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout the Good Ole Days),” 5/10/1986, No. 1 (1 week)

9. “Give a Little Love,” 8/27/1988, No. 2

10. “Young Love (Strong Love),” 5/6/1989, No. 1 (1 week)

11. “Rockin’ With the Rhythm of the Rain,” 8/6/1986, No. 1 (1 week)

12. “Girls Night Out,” No. 1, 4/27/1985, No. 1 (1 week)

13. “Maybe Your Baby’s Got the Blues,” 11/14/1987, No. 1 (1 week)

14. “I Know Where I’m Going,” 7/18/1987, No. 1 (1 week)

15. “Turn It Loose,” 3/26/1988, No. 1 (1 week)

16. “Love Can Build a Bridge,” 2/23/1991, No. 5

17. “One Hundred and Two,” 6/22/1991, No. 6

18. “Born to Be Blue,” 10/20/1990, No. 5

19. “One Man Woman,” 1/27/1990, No. 8

20. “Don’t Be Cruel,” 4/11/1987, No. 10

This recap is based on weekly performance on Billboard‘s weekly Hot Country Songs Chart. Songs are ranked based on an inverse point system, with weeks at No. 1 earning the greatest value and weeks at lower spots earning the least. Due to changes in chart methodology over the years, eras are weighted differently to account for chart turnover rates over various periods.